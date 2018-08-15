“Canning in the Modern Kitchen: More Than 100 Recipes for Canning and Cooking Fruits, Vegetables and Meats” by Jamie DeMent, Rodale Books, $24.99, 224 pages, paperback
As the North Carolina owner of a farm in Hillsborough, a restaurant in Durham and the online farmers market Bella Bean organics, Jamie DeMent’s life revolves around food. She grows it, sells it, talks about it and teaches how to cook it.
She also writes cookbooks. Her first cookbook in 2017 provided a look at her life as a farmhouse chef. Now, she’s written a cookbook on how to preserve fresh fruit and vegetables and how to use those preserved foods to feed family and friends.
“Canning in the Modern Kitchen: More Than 100 Recipes for Canning and Cooking Fruits, Vegetables and Meats” provides in-depth information, along with step-by-step photographs, on boiling-water-bath canning and pressure canning.
Recipes are divided into eight sections beginning with basic fruits and vegetables, such as peaches, berries, tomatoes and greens. There’s a chapter for relish, chutney and salsa and one just for pickles. There's even a chapter on preserving meat and fish.
The book’s last section features recipes like pesto and fall squash butter which DeMent says traditionally were canned but now aren’t recommended for canning in the home kitchen. She solves that problem by freezing them instead. You still will have to sterilize your jars — you can wash them on high heat in the dishwasher for that — but you won’t need to boil the filled jars in a water bath.
Each chapter also includes a few recipes for using your canned food. For example, the chapter on jams, jellies, preserves and other sweets suggests using pear preserves with baked brie and whole fig preserves to prepare endive fig boats.
I tried her recipe for caramel from the Freeze These chapter. DeMent doesn’t say to do so, but I had to turn the heat down while stirring after the sugar bubbled up. Watch closely.
