“The Ultimate Kids’ Baking Book” by Tiffany Dahle, Page Street Publishing Co., 191 pages, paperback, $21.99
In her latest cookbook, Tiffany Dahle tells youngsters they “have the power to make magic” by creating delicious desserts for their family and friends.
For “The Ultimate Kids’ Baking Book,” Dahle says she’s chosen 60 of her family’s favorite treats for every holiday, birthday and celebration throughout the year.
Dahle, author of “The Ultimate Kids’ Cookbook” and creator of the food blog Peanut Blossom, recommends that youngsters should be at least 10 years old to tackle these recipes. However, with the help of an adult to handle some chores, like hot pans, she says younger children can do them too. Some of her most cherished childhood memories, she says, are of spending time in the kitchen baking holiday recipes with her mother. Today, her daughters help bake those same recipes.
The book begins with information on “Becoming Bakers” with tips on everything from how to read a recipe to stocking the kitchen. That section also includes an index of popular holidays and the recipes that go with them. She doesn’t limit her list to major holidays like Easter, Fourth of July and Halloween. It also includes the “100th day of school” and “Half Birthday.”
The next chapter, “Baking School,” covers such things as how to separate the egg yolk from the egg white, having fun with frosting and provides a guide to party sprinkles.
Other chapters offer recipes for treats that use sprinkles, for spring parties, summers celebrations, fall fiesta and winter festivities.
The book closes with information on how to be a party pro, with ideas on how to present your creations. There's also ideas on how to gift baked goods.
Each recipe is accompanied by a full-color photograph and is marked with icons indicating it has very hot ingredients, needs chilling, can be made ahead or is good for traveling.
“The Ultimate Kids’ Baking Book” offers fun and easy recipes like Giant Birthday Cookie Cake and Strawberry Icebox Dessert that are sure to inspire youngsters to bake goodies for the whole family.
Perhaps they can start their kitchen adventure, just in time for St. Patrick's Day, by preparing Luck o’ the Irish Cupcakes.