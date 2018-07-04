ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Watermelon and Feta Salsa
Makes 16 (¼) cup servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
4 cups chopped watermelon
½ cup chopped red onion
⅓ cup crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese
2 tablespoons chopped Kalamata olives
2 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar (try red pepper seasoned vinegar for extra zing)
2 teaspoons olive oil
¼ cup chopped fresh mint
1. In small bowl mix together all ingredients. Serve.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 29, calories from fat 36 percent, fat 1 g, saturated rat 0 g, cholesterol 1 mg, sodium 98 mg, carbohydrate 4 g, dietary fiber 0 g, sugars 3 g, protein 1 g. Dietary exchanges: ½ fruit
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
White Spinach and Artichoke Pesto Pizza
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg from her cookbook "Guy's Guide to Eating Well."
1 cup skim milk
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon basil pesto (jarred)
1 (12-inch) thin pizza crust
1 cup coarsely chopped fresh baby spinach leaves
Half small red onion, thinly sliced
1 (14-ounce) can quartered artichokes, drained
1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
1 teaspoon dried basil leaves
1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
1. Preheat oven 425 F.
2. In small nonstick pot, combine milk and flour over medium heat, stirring until thickened. Remove from heat and add pesto.
3. Spread over crust. Top with spinach, onion and artichokes. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese, basil and oregano.
4. Bake 10 minutes or until crust is golden brown and cheese is melted.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 171, calories from fat 27 percent, fat 5 g, saturated fat 2 g, cholesterol 10 mg, sodium 395 mg, carbohydrates 21 g, dietary fiber 1 g, total sugars 3 g, protein 10 g. Dietary exchanges: 1 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 lean meat
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
White Chocolate Blueberry Bundt Cake
Makes 16 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
1 cup white chocolate chips
6 tablespoons butter, softened
1¼ cups sugar
2 eggs
1 egg white
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2½ cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup buttermilk
½ cup chopped pecans, optional
2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
Almond Glaze (recipe follows)
1. Preheat oven 350 F. Coat Bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In microwave-safe bowl, melt white chocolate chips in microwave 1 minute; stir until melted and cool slightly.
3. In mixing bowl, beat butter and sugar until creamy. Beat in eggs and egg white, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add vanilla and melted white chocolate, mixing well.
4. In another bowl, combine flour, baking powder and baking soda. Gradually add flour mixture alternately with buttermilk just until combined. Add pecans, if desired. Pour half of batter into prepared pan.
5. Sprinkle blueberries over batter; top with remaining batter and swirl carefully with knife.
6. Bake 40-50 minutes or until toothpick inserted in cake comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes, invert on serving plate. Drizzle with Almond Glaze (see recipe).
Almond Glaze
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 tablespoon skim milk
1 teaspoon almond extract
1. In small bowl, mix together all ingredients.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 239, calories from fat 27 percent, fat 7 g, saturated fat 4 g, cholesterol 31 mg, sodium 155 mg, carbohydrate 41 g, dietary fiber 1 g, sugars 27 g, protein 4 g. Dietary exchanges: 2½ other carbohydrate, 1½ fat