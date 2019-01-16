Creamy Butternut Squash-Apple Soup
Serves 12 (about ¾ cup). Recipe from “Everyday Slow Cooker" by the editors of Cooking Light.
8 cups chopped and peeled butternut squash (about 2 pounds)
3 cups water
2 cups chopped Vidalia or other sweet onions (about 1 onion)
2 cups chopped peeled parsnips (from 2 parsnips)
2 cups unsalted vegetable stock
1½ cups chopped peeled Granny Smith apple (from 1 apple)
1 fresh rosemary sprig
1½ teaspoons kosher salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
¼ cup heavy cream
1. Stir together the butternut squash, water, onions, parsnips, stock, apple, rosemary sprig, salt and pepper in a 5-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on low setting until the vegetables are tender, about 6 hours. Remove and discard the rosemary sprig.
2. Transfer half of the squash mixture to a blender. Remove the center piece of the blender lid (to allow steam to escape); secure the lid on the blender. Place a clean towel over the opening in the lid (to avoid splatters). Blend until smooth. Pour into a large bowl. Repeat the procedure with the remaining squash mixture. Stir in the heavy cream. Ladle the soup into bowls, and serve hot. Garnish with additional fresh rosemary sprigs, if desired.
Nutritional information per serving: 88 calories; 2 g fat (1 g saturated, 1 g unsaturated); 2 g protein; 18 g carbohydrate; 3 g fiber; 6 g sugars (added sugar 0); 289 mg sodium; 5 percent DV calcium; 12 percent DV potassium
Multicooker directions: In Step 1, stir together the butternut squash, water, onions, parsnips, stock, apple, rosemary sprig, salt and pepper in the inner pot of a 6-quart multicooker. Lock the lid; turn pressure valve to “Venting.” Cook on SLOW COOK (Normal) until the vegetables are tender, about 7 hours. Turn off the cooker. Remove and discard the rosemary sprig. Complete Step 2.