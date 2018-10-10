Chocolate, Raspberry and Caramel Trifle
Serves 10. Recipe is from James Beard Award winner Emily Luchetti, Big Night Restaurant Group, San Francisco.
For Chocolate Cake:
2 cups flour
2 cups sugar
1½ cups cocoa powder
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon kosher salt
4 large eggs
1 cup milk
1 teaspoon lemon juice
4 ounces (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
1 cup coffee (regular or decaffeinated), room temperature
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
2. In a large bowl, sift together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda and baking powder. Stir in the salt. In another bowl, combine the eggs, milk and lemon juice. Add the butter and mix well. Add the coffee and mix well.
3. Mix the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients until completely combined and the batter is smooth. Divide the batter between two 9-inch pans that have been greased and lined with parchment paper. Transfer to the oven and bake until a skewer inserted in the middle comes out clean, about 25 minutes.
4. Let the cakes cool and then unmold by running a knife around the inside edge of the pan. Invert onto a cutting board, remove the pan, and carefully peel off the parchment paper.
For Caramel Sauce:
1½ cups sugar
½ cup water
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1. Stir together the sugar and water in a medium saucepan. Heat the sugar over medium heat until the sugar is dissolved, about 5 minutes.
2. Brush the insides of the saucepan with a pastry brush dipped in water to eliminate any sugar from sticking to the sides. Increase to high heat and cook, without stirring, until the sugar is amber colored, 8 to 10 minutes.
3. Remove the pot from the heat. Wearing oven mitts, slowly add ¼ of the cream. Be careful as the caramel will sputter as the cream is added. Using a wooden spoon or heat-resistant spatula, stir the cream into the caramel. If the cream sputters, stop stirring. Let the bubbles subside and then stir again. Carefully add the remaining cream. Stir until combined.
For Chantilly Cream:
3 cups heavy whipping cream
¼ cup sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1. Combine all of the ingredients and whisk until soft peaks form.
2. Refrigerate until ready to use.
To Assemble:
4 half-pints raspberries
1. In an approximately 2-quart glass bowl, layer ⅓ of the raspberries, ½ of the caramel sauce, and one of chocolate cakes. (You want to use thinner, smaller cake pieces so slice cake layers in half horizontally, then break into pieces.) Repeat to make a second layer. Top with the final ⅓ of the whipped cream and remaining raspberries. You should have about three layers and should end with raspberries.
2. Refrigerate until ready to serve.