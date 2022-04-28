Chicken sandwich at Chicky Sandos
Chicky Sandos serves up two things from its food truck: A version of Nashville hot chicken and waffle fries. The classic sando is an enormous fried chicken breast on a buttered brioche bun with pickles and “sando” sauce. You can also get slaw on top, but I did without. Pick your level of heat: naked, mild, medium, hot and reaper. I opted for the medium, which had the perfect spicy kick. The sandwich, at $11, comes with crispy seasoned waffle fries on the side. This sando is probably one of the best local versions of Nashville hot chicken you'll find around town.
The Chicky Sandos food truck is currently parked at 10625 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge 70816. (225) 320-0710. Hours are Wednesday and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. And Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Jennifer Brown, senior editor)
Smokin' Chicken pizza at Reginelli's
Nagging fears that the pancetta would make it too salty were unfounded: the Smokin' Chicken pizza actually came out slightly sweet and a bit tangy. Pizza prices aren't out of line at this New Orleans-based chain, and when the large pie is paired with a salad, it can be set aside as leftovers for a couple of days — even for two people.
Reginelli's Goodwood, 684 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, 70806. (225) 231-1313.
Reginelli's is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with seating, delivery and a takeout service that proved a sanity-saver during the pandemic. (Kelly P. Kissel, Metro editor)
Fried okra appetizer and pepperjelly mule at Elsie's Plate and Pie
My order at Elsie's Plate and Pie hardly changes. It's the Ogden chicken sandwich and a cup of seafood Lafourche for lunch and the Louisiana poulet pot pie for dinner. The variety usually comes in the appetizers and cocktails, but wow, do I have a new favorite there, too. The fried okra was served fresh in a heaping bowl. I chose the blackened ranch sauce instead of the remoulade sauce. It was a steal for $6. Elsie's currently has a flowery seasonal cocktail menu featuring a $9 pepper jelly mule. It's a standard mule with the twist of Elsie's strawberry pepper jelly that gives it a good bite.
Elsie's Plate and Pie, 3145 Government St., Baton Rouge. (225) 636-5157
Elsie's is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays. (Emma Discher, assistant editor of digital)
Chicken roulade entrée and fruit cup cocktail at Spoke and Hub
The chicken roulade entrée at Spoke and Hub should not be ignored. Despite being the cheapest entrée option at this new Government Street spot, the serving is large enough for leftovers and the flavors are enough to leave you satisfied. The chicken, which is stuffed with a delicious cornbread stuffing, sits atop a layer of grilled okra and a plater full of white beans. The meal is hearty without feeling heavy. The rest stop fruit cup is the perfect complimentary cocktail, with a fruit cocktail-infused vodka mixed with honey, mint and peach schnapps.
Spoke & Hub, 5412 Government St., Baton Rouge, (225) 529-3550
Spoke & Hub is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays. Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Emma Discher, assistant editor of digital)
Onion Dosa at Bay Leaf
The onions and side sauces are delicious and all, but y'all ... this crepe. In all honesty, it's the best crepe I've had since that cool night in Paris when my family and I were walking across Ile San Louis and we stopped at a crepe stand and the proprietor told me the lemon crepe was the best thing around. He was right and my life was forever changed — I kid you not. Well, this Onion Dosa compares. Again — I kid you not. The crunch onions and scrumptious side sauces are the perfect complement to the absolutely amazing South Indian crepe, which compares to any I've ever tried any place else, including Paris.
Bay Leaf, 5160 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge 70816
Bay Leaf is open from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 11:30 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday and Sundays. (Jan Risher, features editor)