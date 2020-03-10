Comedian and entertainment mogul Rickey Smiley paid a visit to Baton Rouge's Boil & Roux Southern Kitchen, 11777 Coursey Blvd., on March 8.
Smiley is a stand up comedian, actor, television host and radio personality. His Atlanta-based "Rickey Smiley Morning Show" can be heard on New Orleans' Hot 92.9 FM.
While at Boil & Roux, Smiley sampled the restaurant's gumbo, fried chicken, red beans and rice and cornbread. He also had Boil & Roux cater his show afterward.
Smiley said Boil & Roux is his "favorite restaurant in Louisiana" and talked up his experience on his morning show.
Boil & Roux is known for its crawfish and fried chicken in the state. It combines soul food and Cajun food with a blend of Southern spices.