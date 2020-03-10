Well red. Or white
The purpose of this nonprofit says it all in the name: Women Wine & Connections. They like wine and they like to gather women to network personally and professionally. And, if that's not enough, they also collect items for local charities. WWC will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at Beausoleil Restaurant and Bar, 7731 Jefferson Highway.
There's no membership, no pressure. Just bring your girlfriends, co-workers or come solo. You must be at least 21 to attend (you know, wine). Check out the details at womenandconnections.com.
Wine Walk at the Mound
Take a walk around Magnolia Mound Plantation while you sample the best in wines, listen to great music and support local community outreach on March 28.
The Wine Walk at the Mound was created to support Merakey Gateway Transition Program, which works with young adults with autism. Tickets are on sale for the 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. event at BREC’s Magnolia Mound, 2161 Nicholson Drive, at merakey.org/foundation-winewalk.html.
A lunch test? We're in
Soji Modern Asian, 5050 Government St., is hosting a Test Kitchen Week at lunch through Sunday, March 15.
The restaurant let its customers use Instagram to select the dishes being served for lunch this week. The duck ramen wrap made it, so did the smoked salmon avocado toast, and, of course, the Katsu sliders. Find out more at (225) 300-4448 or eatsoji.com.
Vegan junk food? We'll try it
Vuture Food is flying in from Los Angeles to bring its vegan menu that we're told includes Vegan Crispy Chik’n Sandwiches.
Check it out from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Tin Roof Brewing Co., 1625 Wyoming St.
Dessert vendor Plant Based Sweets by Lotus will also be part of the fun. For more information, visit tinroofbeer.com.
Italian vegan. Is that a thing?
It seems so at Rotolo’s Craft & Crust, 411 Ben Hur Road.
Drop in to see what's shaking at the restaurant's test kitchen through April 5, featuring new menu items made with Beyond Meat, a well-known meat substitute.
The restaurant, known for its handcrafted pizzas, is offering several plant-based vegan options, including spaghetti and meatballs. Or you can create your own pizza or calzone with vegan cheese and Beyond Meat. Other items include whole roasted cauliflower and bread pudding bites. Find out more at Rotolos.com.
Cane's is No. 1
The debate over who has the best chicken tenders is so over. The Fasties, compiled by Thrillist for its first fast food awards show, goes to Raising Cane’s chicken tenders.
Ranked on tenderness, breading, seasoning and overall deliciousness, Raising Cane’s chicken fingers nabbed first place over every other major fast food chicken tender.
Thrillist also recognized Cane’s Sauce, ranking it third in the “Best Dipping Sauce” category. What?! We demand a recount. Or, better yet, we'll get Coach O to give you a call. raisingcanes.com.
Logan's closes in Gonzales
The Logan’s Roadhouse restaurant between Cabela’s and Tanger Outlet Mall in Gonzales has closed. Opened in 2013, the restaurant shuttered earlier this month. That leaves Nashville-based Logan’s with one location in south Louisiana, in Lake Charles. The Logan's at the Mall of Louisiana closed in 2016.
The company has about 230 locations across the U.S., including restaurants in Alexandria, Bossier City, Ruston, Shreveport and West Monroe.