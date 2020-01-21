Gumbo, anyone?
Watson's 10th annual Bird & Sausage Gumbo Cook-off will be Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds, 19869 Fairgrounds Road, Livingston.
Gates open at 10 a.m., followed by the opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $15 with proceeds donated to Quad Area Vets & Mission 22. There will be live music by Psycho Jo, Ampersand, Sundaze and Parish County Line. There are plenty of activities for youngsters, with the Kids Korral opening at 11 a.m. Gumbo winners will be announced at 4 p.m.
For more information, call (225) 337-0041.
And more gumbo ...
The Angling Against Autism's first Gumbo Fest Cook-Off will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Bergeron's Boudin and Cajun Meats, 760 La. 415, Port Allen.
There will be live music, and $10 ticket includes all the gumbo you can eat. All proceeds benefiting the scholarship fund at The Emerge Center.
For tickets, visit interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E188217&id=66
Teams can register to participate at surveymonkey.com/r/3MGKFTZ. Each entrant must bring all ingredients and cooking utensils, and make a minimum of 5 gallons of gumbo. Cooked rice, water, tables, chairs, serving utensils, plates and chafing dishes will be provided along with access to electricity. Cooking starts at 8 a.m. with servings at noon.
Celebrating wine
The fourth annual Festival Del Vino will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Martin Wine Cellar, 1670 Lobdell Ave., Suite 101.
Celebrate the wines of Spain by sampling 20 wines for $20. Featured will be wines by Bodegas Muga, Bodegas Ordonez, Miguel Pons and Telmo Rodriguez, all paired with Spanish meats and cheeses.
For tickets, look for Festival Del Vino at eventbrite.com.
Wine Walk Wednesdays
Chase away your winter blues by joining the Wine Walkers on the last Wednesday of each month.
The first Wine Walk of the year will visit up to five venues in downtown Baton Rouge from 5 p.m. to midnight on Jan. 29. It includes two wine tastings at each stop.
Admission is $10, and participants must be age 21 and older.
For tickets, look for Wine Walk Wednesdays on eventbrite.
Still celebrating?
For those looking for yet another way to celebrate the Tigers' College Football Playoff Championship, Simple Joe Cafe and Confectionery, 3057 Government St., has added the Big Joe Burreauxito to its breakfast menu.
Owner Sean Braswell created this dish immediately after the game, naming it for LSU's Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow. Customers can request fillings of smoked sausage and breakfast ham, among other meats, for their breakfast burrito, which also includes eggs, a choice of cheeses and salsa.
The restaurant is open daily for breakfast and lunch. Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekends.
For more information, call (225) 478-2999 or visit simplejoecafe.us.
A boucherie tradition
Tickets are on sale for Chef John Folse's fifth annual Fête des Bouchers, featuring some 70 butchers and chefs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 15 at White Oak Estate & Garden, 17660 George Oneal Road. Tickets are $85, and the event is open to 200 spectators.
The ticket includes a “Spoils of the Boucherie” lunch, lectures and charcuterie making demonstrations, as well as access to all boucherie cooking stations.
Buy your ticket at Eventbrite.com or call (225) 751-1882.