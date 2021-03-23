Ever wanted to part of a murder mystery?
Take Phil Brady's Bar, 4848 Government St., up on the chance to tackle a role in "Trailer Park Tragedy … a murder mystery dinner" at 6 p.m. March 27.
The bar, which bills the play as a "recipe for disaster," provides the back story. You can request a primary or a secondary role, all improvised, when you sign up by emailing Rob Hagen at robh.nextgendealer@gmail.com or texting (225) 938-0993.
Of course, you don't have to act the part, just come to enjoy the banter while trying to solve the mystery. Dinner will include such selections as "Road Kill Pastalaya" (chicken and sausage) and "Dumpster Bread Pudding."
Tickets are $25 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/trailer-park-tragedya-murder-mystery-dinner-tickets-145292871891?fbclid.
McMain's fundraiser
McMains Children’s Developmental Center, 1805 College Drive, will host its annual fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. March 25.
You can enjoy the event at home with a catered cocktail party provided by Heirloom Cuisine. The in-person Wine and Dine event will be hosted by Manny Frias, of Frias Family Wine, at Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine and by Tony Lombardi, of Lombardi Wine, at Southern Pearl Oyster House. The premiere of The No-Geaux-Not-So-Late-Night Variety Show, a program featuring musical performances and special guests, will coincide with the event as well as an online auction.
Then, on Saturday, March 27, Manny Frias and Tony Lombardi will join executive chefs Jeremy Coco and Chris Motto for a one-of-a-kind wine tasting event. Tickets are limited.
For more information and to get tickets, visit mcmainscdc.org.
La Concina in Donaldsonville
Reagan Katz and Irasema Katz plan to open La Cocina Mexitalia Cuisine in the old Matassa Variety Store building on Railroad Avenue in Donaldsonville, according to the latest info on the Donaldsonville Downtown Development District's Facebook page.
The restaurant will feature fusion recipes, spirits and entertainment, and offer private meeting and events room.
“As we’ve seen the revitalization plans for the city and the rebirth of the downtown area, we knew it was the right decision for us,” Irasema Katz said in the post. “Our plan is to begin restoration of the one-time Matassa Variety Store by the summer and hope to open prior to the end of the year."
Esports crawfish boil
Tickets are on sale for the second annual crawfish boil benefiting Southern Laboratory's and Southern University's Esports teams from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 1.
For $23 you'll get 4 pounds of crawfish, two potatoes and one ear of corn. Buy tickets by March 26 at sulabschool.com/new-products/e-sports-crawfish-boil.
Smoke & Boil
Tin Roof, 1624 Wyoming St., is boiling the mudbugs and smoking pork, chicken and other goodies at 4 p.m. Friday, March 26.
Tune in to the brewery's social media accounts this week for menu posts and detailed updates.
New Rock Paper Taco coming
Josh Duke has signed a lease for the former Shrimp Basket, 7242 Perkins Road, and hopes to open a new Rock Paper Taco restaurant there by early June.
The 4,200-square-foot building, opened as a McAllister's Deli, has been vacant since June 2019, when Shrimp Basket closed both of its Baton Rouge restaurants.
The new Rock Paper Taco will offer the same menu as the location at 166 W. Chimes St. with a mixture of traditional tacos and unique offerings, such as tacos with Nashville hot fried oysters, chicken and waffles, and buffalo chicken. All of the tacos are served on made-from-scratch tortillas.
Taylor Rae at Pizza Byronz
Pizza Byronz, 8210 Village Plaza Court, will feature live music by Taylor Rae at 6 p.m. March 25.
For more information, call (225) 960-1100 or visit pizzabyronz.com.
The Yard to open
The Yard Milkshake Bar, which serves over-the-top dairy treats topped with everything from Girl Scout Cookies to doughnuts, is set to open its first Louisiana location in the Highland Park Marketplace.
The Gulf Shores, Alabama-based chain will take up about 1,900 square feet in the shopping center at the corner of Highland and Old Perkins roads. While The Yard has applied for a building permit, it has not yet set an opening date.
Along with milkshakes and ice cream sundaes, The Yard also sells ice cream and edible cookie dough (no raw eggs).
The chain currently has 10 locations in Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Florida, Texas and Virginia and is set to open locations in Phoenix, Arizona; Destin, Florida; and Madison, Alabama.