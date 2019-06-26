ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Sour Cream Coffee Cake
Makes 1 (10-inch) cake. Serves 8-10. Recipe is from the files of Cheramie Sonnier.
For cake:
½ cup butter
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
2 cups sifted flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1½ teaspoons baking powder
⅛ teaspoon salt
1 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For filling:
½ cup sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
¾ cup chopped pecans
4 tablespoons brown sugar
1. Cream butter and sugar very well. Add eggs one at a time and beat after each egg.
2. Sift dry ingredients together. Add to creamed mixture alternately with sour cream. Stir in vanilla.
3. Mix filling ingredients.
4. Grease 10-inch tube pan or Bundt pan. Pour in half of the batter. Sprinkle with half of the filling. Pour in rest of batter and top with filling.
5. Bake at 350 F for 40 minutes. Cool; remove cake from pan.