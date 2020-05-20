We're midway through the first week of Phase 1, and it's been great to again dine-in at our favorite restaurants.

But we'd still rather let others do the cooking for dinner, which is why we're thinking about what we're going to order for tonight's takeout.

We're not waiting. Pick up that phone and call one of these restaurants today:

Stroube's Seafood & Steaks

The starters alone are enough to quench our craving for the fare at Stroube's Seafood & Steaks, 107 Third St.

Take, for instance, Stroube's Roll ($16). It combines a beef filet with crab meat, asparagus and bearnaise sauce. Follow that with any of Stroube's entrees, including its Louisiana crawfish pasta ($16) and 8-ounce tenderloin ($17), and we guarantee your appetite will be satisfied.

Place your takeout order by calling (225) 448-2830 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. or visit stroubes.com.

Juban's Creole Restaurant & Caterer

Juban's Creole Restaurant, 3739 Perkins Road, has officially reopened its doors, but takeout orders are still a big part of its business.

And while perusing its menu, the Tuna Niçoise Salad ($15) caught our eye. The salad combines olive-oil-poached tuna with confit potatoes, tomatoes, tarragon and chive gribiche, fresh greens and avocado aioli.

Call (225) 346-8422 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. or visit jubans.com to see the complete menu.

Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil in Perkins Rowe offers lots of scrumptious items on its menu, but we're intrigued by these two that allow you to build your own meal.

The Build Your Own Churrasco Plate ($19) includes your choice of two 8-ounce, flame-grilled meats and two chef-crafted sides, Brazilian cheese bread and a side of chimichurri sauce.

The Build Your Own Churrasco Feast ($64) serves four with your choice of two 2-pound, flame-grilled meats and two chef-crafted sides, rice & beans, Brazilian cheese bread and a side of chimichurri sauce.

Call (225) 766-5353 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. or visit texasdebrazil.com.