Our neighbor's garden is prolific this year, and she's kind enough to share.
When she brought over some yellow squash (and some of the best tomatoes we've ever eaten), I decided to use them to make Squash Cakes. It's a recipe I've made many times with zucchini, but it was a first for squash.
They came out great. The panko breadcrumbs provide a nice crunch, and the Parmesan melts just enough to impart a creamy flavor.
The recipe calls for grating the squash or zucchini then squeezing out the excess liquid. That's especially important if making them with zucchini.
Squash/Zucchini Cakes
Makes 6-8 cakes.
Olive oil for sauteing
1 cup chopped vegetable seasonings (onions, celery and bell pepper)
1 clove garlic, minced
1 large yellow squash or zucchini, grated, about 2 cups (after grating, squeeze out excess water)
½ cup Parmesan cheese, grated
1 cup panko breadcrumbs, plus extra for breading
1 egg, lightly beaten
Salt and black pepper to taste
Pinch of cayenne pepper (optional)
1. In large saute pan, heat enough olive oil to cover bottom of pan. Add chopped seasonings and garlic. Sauté until vegetables are tender. Set aside to cool.
2. Combine squash or zucchini with Parmesan cheese, 1 cup of the breadcrumbs, egg, salt, pepper and cayenne. Add reserved sautéed vegetables.
3. Shape into patties and lightly coat in extra breadcrumbs.
4. Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Once heated, add patties and cook until golden brown (about 3-4 minutes on each side). Serve immediately.