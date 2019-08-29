More football, more beer
The LSU and Southern University football seasons kick off this weekend and the Saints get rolling next week — and with that comes a few seasonal, local beers to bring to the tailgate.
Tin Roof Brewing Co. is set to release its new Halftime Hazy IPA and rerelease its Bayou Bengal Lager, starting at a Season(al) Kickoff Party on Friday, Aug. 30, at the brewery on Wyoming Street.
The Halftime Hazy IPA is a juicy, 7 percent India pale ale, dry-hopped with Azacca and Idaho 7 hops and brewed with barley, wheat, flaked rye and Bravo hops. The beer will be available in six-packs, draft, crowlers and growlers. The Bayou Bengal Lager is a 4.5% German pilsner brewed with German malt, hopped with Mandarina Bavaria and fermented with German lager yeast. Bayou Bengal comes in six-packs, draft, crowlers and growlers, but is only available at the taproom.
The Season(al) Kickoff Party starts at 6 p.m. and will feature barbecue by Iverstine Family Farms, music by Ben Blair and giveaways. More information can be found at facebook.com/tinroofbeer.
Last week, Southern Craft Brewing released its new Tiger Drool American Pale Ale, a hazy, juicy beer brewed with El Dorado and Ekuanot hops. The beer is available in six-packs and cases, and can be found at Southern Craft's taproom (14141 Airline Highway). Go to facebook.com/socraftbeer for more information.
And in celebration of the upcoming Saints season, Urban South Brewery in New Orleans has issued the new Who Dat Golden Ale. The beer appropriately clocks in at 5.04%. The easy-drinking beer is made with Kolsch yeast and Citra hops and has a bright, crisp taste. The beer should be hitting the market in cans and on draft after Labor Day weekend. facebook.com/urbansouthbeer.
Recently opened
Solera Bar & Tasting Room, the new Spanish restaurant and tapas bar in the Southdowns Shopping Center on Perkins Road, is now in its soft opening phase, with a grand opening planned for this week. The restaurant is the creation of the people behind Bin 77. Solera, at 4205 Perkins Road, is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. facebook.com/solerabr4205.
Recently closed
Vanilla Sweet House, a bakery and bubble tea shop at 3617 Perkins Road, has closed. The business opened late summer 2018.
On the calendar
Downtown country bar Squeaky Pete's will host its grand opening celebration this weekend. Festivities start Thursday, Aug. 29, with "$2 everything open to close" and the Saints-Dolphins game on screens. On Friday, Dalton Wayne and the Warmadillos will perform at 7 p.m. And on Saturday, Squeaky Pete's will screen the LSU season opener with $10 all you can drink domestic draft beer and well liquor during the game. Squeaky Pete's is located at 326 Third St. facebook.com/squeakypetesbr.