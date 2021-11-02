The Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Best known for connecting farmers and families through its various Red Stick Farmers Markets, the organization will host its celebration from 8 a.m. to noon at the Main Street Market, 510 Main St.
The inaugural Red Stick Farmers Market was held Nov. 2, 1996, bringing together a small group of local farmers and food producers in downtown Baton Rouge.
Since then, the market has grown to include more than 50 member farmers, fishers, ranchers and food artisans who create a unique gathering place for the community each week.
Special activities on Nov. 6 will include a harvest blessing by founding member, the Rev. Junius Dillard, at 7:45 a.m.; live music by the John Gray Jazz Trio and a visit and remarks by Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain at 9:30 a.m.
The festivities will continue with bloody marys, mimosas and seasonal farmers market cocktails for purchase from City Hospitality Group throughout the morning.
There also will be kid-friendly activities at the Red Stick Sprouts booth.
The anniversary marks the official start of the Louisiana fall harvest, which was delayed this year due to Hurricane Ida’s devastating effect on local farmers. Seasonal vegetables will include satsumas, sweet potatoes, mustard greens, kale, collard greens, turnips, squash, mushrooms corn and peppers.
For more information, visit breada.org.