Most romantic restaurants
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Baton Rouge and GW Fins in New Orleans are among the "100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America," according to OpenTable.com, a provider of online restaurant reservations.
The restaurants on the list, curated from more than 80 million diner reviews of more than 30,000 eateries across the country, were dubbed "the most ideal date night spot."
Visit opentable.com/lists/most-romantic-us-2020 to see the complete list.
And the winner is …
Americans will spend about $2.4 billion — that's right, billion — on candy for Valentine's Day this year. (Don't forget, it's Friday.) With that in mind, CandyStore.com has put together an interactive state-by-state map of the most popular Valentine's candy in each state.
The map also ranks the first and second runners up for each state, all based on results grounded in more than 12 years of sales data.
In Louisiana, the winner is candy hearts.
Visit candystore.com/blog/holidays/valentines-candy-popular-states to check out the map.
'Lagniappe Leftovers' in Pointe Coupee
Tickets are on sale for the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee's Cooking Seminar, "Lagniappe Leftovers," at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 and 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at a private residence in Ventress. The seminar will feature Susanne Duplantis, award-winning chef and creator of the food blog, "Makeover My Leftover."
The event is a fundraiser for the council and includes food and drinks. Space is limited. Order tickets by calling (225) 718-1574.
Get your tickets early
The Louisiana Seafood Great Southern Chefs Food Demo isn't until April, but you'll probably want to get your tickets early. This year's event will feature the 2019 King of Louisiana Seafood, executive chef Nathan Richard, of DTB (Down the Bayou) Restaurant in New Orleans.
This year's demo will be held at 8:30 a.m. April 3 at the Cane River Pecan Co., 254 W. Main St., New Iberia. Tickets are $25 and include all tastings of the food prepared. Tickets are at BonTempsTix.com.
Students host farmers market
The Southeastern Louisiana University student organization Reconnect is hosting a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 19 in front of the Student Union in Hammond.
At least 15 vendors, featuring fresh produce, homemade jellies, barbecue chicken, hot tamales, crawfish pies, specialty pies, lavender soda and chocolate-flavored coffee, are expected to participate. Local crafters and artisans will be selling pottery, handmaid knits and handcrafted jewelry. Musician Armeal Cameron will perform.
For more information, email david.burley@southeastern.edu.
King cake burgers? We'll bite
Mason's Grill, 13556 Jefferson Highway, is offering up Mardi Gras burgers made with king cake buns, complete with purple, green and gold sugar and a baby on top. The burger also includes melted cheese and bacon.
Now that's worth checking out. Call (225) 756-8815 for information.