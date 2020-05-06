TESTED RECIPE
Chili Stew
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 pound beef stew meat, cubed
1 tablespoon flour
1 teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
½ onion, diced
1 can diced tomatoes, undrained
1 cup beef broth
1 tablespoon fresh oregano
1 tablespoon fresh basil
1. Place cubed beef stew meat in a plastic zip-top bag or a bowl with a secure lid.
2. Mix flour, chili powder, paprika, garlic powder, cumin, salt and black pepper in a small bowl.
3. Add seasoning and flour mixture to beef. Seal the bag and shake to coat the meat.
4. Heat the olive oil in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add the beef and stir and cook until browned on all sides.
5. Place browned beef in a slow cooker. Top with onion, diced tomatoes and beef broth.
6. Cook on low for 8 hours or until beef is fork-tender. Serve warm with cornbread or crackers.
Cornbread
Makes 1, 10-inch skillet. Recipe is by Teresa Day.
1½ cups yellow cornmeal
½ cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon baking soda
¼ cup sugar (more if you like it sweet)
2 cups sour cream
2 eggs
1 tablespoon rendered bacon fat or coconut oil
1. Preheat the oven to 450 F.
2. In a large bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients.
3. In a separate bowl, beat eggs, then whisk in sour cream.
4. Fold egg mixture into dry ingredients until fully incorporated.
5. Melt fat or coconut oil in oven-proof skillet and coat the bottom. Pour any excess into the batter and stir.
6. Pour batter into the skillet and bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until browned and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.