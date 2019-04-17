ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Lemon Pie
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg from her "Too Hot in the Kitchen" cookbook.
Terrific Tidbit: I like to use fresh lemons but refrigerated lemon juice works fine.
1 (8-ounce) package reduced fat cream cheese
1 (14-ounce) can fat-free sweetened condensed milk
½ cup lemon juice
1 tablespoon grated lemon rind
1 (9-inch) prepared graham cracker crust
1. In mixing bowl, cream together cream cheese, condensed milk and lemon juice until smooth and creamy. Stir in lemon rind.
2. Transfer to graham cracker crust. Refrigerate until firm, 4 hours.
Nutritional information per serving: Calories 261, calories from fat 34 percent, fat 10 g, saturated fat 4 g, cholesterol 19 mg, sodium 213 mg, carbohydrate 37 g, dietary fiber 0 g, sugars 29 g, protein 6 g. Dietary exchanges: 2½ other carbohydrate, 1 very lean meat, 1½ fat
Buttermilk Streusel Pie
Makes 8–10 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
2 eggs
¾ cup sugar
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1¾ cups buttermilk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 (9-inch) unbaked pie shell
Streusel Topping
1. Preheat oven to 325 F.
2. In mixing bowl, beat together eggs, sugar, flour, buttermilk and vanilla. Pour into pie shell.
3. Bake 30 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 300 F. Sprinkle with Streusel Topping, and bake 50-55 minutes or until set.
4. Turn oven to broil, broil about 2 minutes. Watch carefully. Let stand 20 minutes before serving.
Streusel Topping
¼ cup all-purpose flour
⅓ cup light brown sugar
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 tablespoon butter, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1. In small bowl, combine all ingredients until mixture is crumbly.
Nutritional information per serving: Calories 243, calories from fat 30 percent, fat 8 g, saturated fat 4 g, cholesterol 51 mg, sodium 150 mg, carbohydrate 38 g, dietary fiber 0 g, sugars 25 g, protein 4 g. Diabetic exchanges: 2½ carbohydrate, 1½ fat
Chicken Tamale Pie
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg from her "Guy’s Guide To Eating Well" cookbook.
⅓ cup skim milk
1 egg
2 tablespoons taco seasoning, divided
1 (14 ¾-ounce) can no-salt cream-style corn
1 (8.5 ounce) box corn muffin mix
1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chiles, drained
1 (10-ounce) can red enchilada sauce
2 cups shredded cooked skinless chicken breast
¾ cup shredded reduced-fat Mexican blend cheese
1. Preheat oven 400 F. Coat pie plate with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In bowl, combine milk, egg, 1 tablespoon taco seasoning, cream style corn, corn muffin mix and green chilies, stirring just until moistened. Pour mixture into prepared pie plate. Bake 25-30 minutes.
3. In small bowl, toss chicken with remaining 1 tablespoon taco seasoning mix.
4. When cornbread is done (set and golden brown), remove from oven and pierce entire top with a fork (might stick to fork).
5. Carefully pour enchilada sauce over top. Top with chicken; sprinkle with cheese. Bake 10-15 minutes or until cheese melts.
Nutritional information per serving: Calories 271, calories from fat 22 percent, fat 7 g, saturated fat 2 g, cholesterol 51 mg, sodium 720 mg, carbohydrate 35 g, dietary fiber 2 g, sugars 9 g, protein 18 g. Diabetic exchanges: 2½ starch, 2 lean meat