Sweet Spiced Cocktail Nuts
“I was skeptical about roasting nuts in the slow cooker instead of the oven, but now that I’ve tried, it is doubtful my cocktail nuts will ever see the inside of an oven again. The slow cooker allows the nuts to retain some of their moisture, but they still roast up beautifully and crisp up as they cool. Nuts are a wholesome snack and also make excellent gifts. Package them in Mason jars to give to friends, family and co-workers at the holidays, and they’ll be hooked! These roasted, toasted nuts are also wonderful chopped and added to a big green salad with a little crumbled blue cheese.” — Valerie Brunmeier
Yields 5 cups. Recipe from "The Foolproof Family Slow Cooker" by Valerie Brunmeier.
1 egg white
1 tablespoon water
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
1 cup roasted, salted almonds
1 cup roasted, salted cashews
1 cup roasted, salted peanuts
1 cup pecan halves
1 cup shelled walnuts
2 teaspoons butter, melted and slightly cooled
½ cup packed light brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¼ teaspoon ground cloves
⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste
1. Coat the insert of a 6-quart slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In a large bowl, whisk the egg white, water and vanilla until frothy, then stir in the almonds, cashews, peanuts, pecans and walnuts. Add the melted, slightly cooled butter and toss until the nuts are well coated. Transfer the nuts to the prepared slow cooker.
3. In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves and cayenne pepper. Sprinkle the mixture over the nuts in the slow cooker, and toss it all together.
4. Cover and cook on low for 3 hours. About halfway through the cooking time, carefully remove the lid and stir the nuts. Wipe down the interior of the lid with a kitchen towel to dry it, then replace the cover and continue to cook for the remaining time.
5. Turn the nuts out onto a wax paper-lined baking sheet, and spread them out in an even layer. Let them cool completely. The nuts will crisp up as they cool.
6. Store them in airtight containers. They are best if consumed within 2 weeks.