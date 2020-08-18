The Red Stick Spice Company has a couple of upcoming classes that just might peak your interest.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 20, it's offering "My Big, Fat Greek Cooking Class" and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 27, it's "Curries, Cocktails and Cookies Cooking Class."

Both classes will be conducted live on the Zoom video conferencing platform.

Tickets for each class are $25. Get them at redstickspice.com.

Geaux Local Night at Tin Roof

Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St., will host Geaux Local Night, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Each Tuesday, the taproom offers $1 off drafts from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and $2 off drafts from 7 p.m. 10 p.m. to local folks.

For more information, call (225) 377-7022 or visit tinroofbeer.com.

Barbecue in Independence

The Independence Italian Cultural Museum, 524 Pine St., Independence, will be selling barbecue chicken dinners from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 22 to raise funds to benefit the museum.

Dinners are $10 a plate and include a half chicken, baked beans, corn on the cob, bread and dessert. Sausage can be exchanged for chicken.

For tickets, call (985) 878-6259.

City Club open for lunch

The City Club of Baton Rouge, 355 North Blvd., is now open for dine-in lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face masks are required.

Make a reservation by calling (225) 387-5767. To see the menu, visit cityclubbr.com/lunch-menu.

Italian Wine Dinner

City Pork Brassiere & Bar, 7327 Jefferson Highway, will hold an Italian Wine Dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 27.

Brian Gibbons, from Uncorked Wines, will host the five-course dinner, which will pair a different wine to sample with each course. Tickets are $75 plus tax and gratuity.

To reserve a spot, call (225)-615-8880.