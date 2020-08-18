The Red Stick Spice Company has a couple of upcoming classes that just might peak your interest.
From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 20, it's offering "My Big, Fat Greek Cooking Class" and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 27, it's "Curries, Cocktails and Cookies Cooking Class."
Both classes will be conducted live on the Zoom video conferencing platform.
Tickets for each class are $25. Get them at redstickspice.com.
Cheba Hut has been curing diners' munchies since 1998.
Geaux Local Night at Tin Roof
Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St., will host Geaux Local Night, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 25.
Each Tuesday, the taproom offers $1 off drafts from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and $2 off drafts from 7 p.m. 10 p.m. to local folks.
For more information, call (225) 377-7022 or visit tinroofbeer.com.
Barbecue in Independence
The Independence Italian Cultural Museum, 524 Pine St., Independence, will be selling barbecue chicken dinners from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 22 to raise funds to benefit the museum.
Dinners are $10 a plate and include a half chicken, baked beans, corn on the cob, bread and dessert. Sausage can be exchanged for chicken.
For tickets, call (985) 878-6259.
City Club open for lunch
The City Club of Baton Rouge, 355 North Blvd., is now open for dine-in lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face masks are required.
Make a reservation by calling (225) 387-5767. To see the menu, visit cityclubbr.com/lunch-menu.
Italian Wine Dinner
City Pork Brassiere & Bar, 7327 Jefferson Highway, will hold an Italian Wine Dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 27.
Brian Gibbons, from Uncorked Wines, will host the five-course dinner, which will pair a different wine to sample with each course. Tickets are $75 plus tax and gratuity.
To reserve a spot, call (225)-615-8880.