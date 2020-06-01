You might have the Monday blues, but that doesn't mean you can't eat well.

And our area restaurants are offering plenty of scrumptious selections for breakfast, lunch, dinner or any time you need a little something.

You can either dine in or pick up the phone and order takeout. Here are three suggestions for today's meals:

Eliza

If you're looking for something different to spice up your Monday, Eliza might have just the sandwich for you.

It's called the Croque Madame ($16), which combines French ham, comté (French cheese) and a sunny side up egg on Leidenheimer French bread.

Place your takeout order at the restaurant, 7970 Jefferson Highway, between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. by calling (225) 349-8895 or visit elizabatonrouge.com.

Cafe Mimi

Craving a delicious duo? We are, and we know just where to find it.

Cafe Mimi, 329 Florida St., puts an Asian twist on the fried shrimp po-boy ($12) by pairing it with Vietnamese iced coffee ($4). You can either order the po-boy dressed with lettuce, tomato, carrots, cilantro and Mimi sauce or the traditional lettuce, tomato and mayo combo.

Call (225) 343-2626 between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. to place your order or visit cafemimibr.com.

GOyaya's Crepes

We can eat breakfast just about anytime and GOyaya's Crepes' strawberry and Nutella bagel ($4.75) caught our eye. You can order it with strawberries, bananas, cream cheese and Nutella on a poppyseed bun.

The shop is located inside the Main Street Market, 501 Main St. Call (225) 610-8884 between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. or visit goyayas.com.

Like what you see? Find more and share what you're eating by joining The Advocate's Red Stick Restaurants & Recipes group on Facebook.