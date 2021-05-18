There's a new Mooyah in town, and free fries could be in your future.
The hamburger chain opened its fourth location in the Baton Rouge area this week at 9730 Bluebonnet Blvd., and is offering free fries with a purchase once a week for a year to the first 25 people who come in each day through May 21.
There's also a Mooyah on Siegen Lane, one in Denham Springs and one in Gonzales, part of the fast-growing chain based in Plano, Texas, which has more than 100 locations in 20 states and nine countries.
For more information, visit mooyah.com/locations/baton-rouge-la-bluebonnet-blvd-302.
Fundraiser at Bin 77
Bin 77, 10111 Perkins Road, will hold its sixth annual Smoke ’Em If You Got ’Em, a fundraiser benefiting nonprofit organizations that support military veterans and first responders, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 23.
All proceeds will benefit Baton Rouge Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation, which supports law enforcement agencies in East Baton Rouge Parish, the improvement of police and community relations and overall public safety.
Tickets are $100 at eventbrite.com/e/smoke-em-if-you-got-em-tickets-153704328785.
Wine dinner at Stroube's
Tickets are on sale for a Vending Machine Wine Dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 19 at Stroube's Seafood Steaks, 107 Third St.
Meet the New Orleans winemaker at this event, while enjoying a paired dinner and wine tasting.
Tickets are $120-$130 at eventbrite.com/e/stroubes-and-vending-machine-s-meet-the-wine-maker-dinner-tickets-153066320485.
What's cooking at Ruffino's?
Tickets are on sale for Ruffino's Steaks, Seafood and Italian restaurant's next "Ruffino's Cooking Experience" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 25.
As you look on, chef Cliff Wright will cook a five-course meal, complete with step-by-step instructions, and pair it with the perfect wine.
Tickets are $150 at shopruffinos.com/products/ruffinos-baton-rouge-may-cooking-experience-italian.
Spice up your cooking
Registration is open for a chile and salsa masterclass from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 27 at Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway.
Find out all about chile peppers and collect recipes and tips you'll use all the time.
Registration is $90 at redstickspice.com/products/chile-salsa-masterclass.
Music on the patio
Boru Ramen in the Electric Depot, 1509 Government St., will host Ramen + Music on the Patio from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 22.
Singer, guitarist and songwriter Micah Lipsmeyer will perform. For more information, call (225) 283-1148.
Sunday acoustic brunch
Istrouma Brewing, 5590 Bayou Paul Road, St. Gabriel, will feature acoustic guitarist Caitlyn Renee at its Sunday Acoustic Brunch from noon to 3:30 p.m. May 23.
For more information, call (225) 267-7553 or visit sugarfarmsla.com/istrouma-brewing.
Music at El Paso
El Paso Mexican Grill, 6865 Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs, will feature live music on the patio by Drama Kings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 21, and Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. May 22.
For more information, call (225) 380-1528 or visit elpasolouisiana.com.