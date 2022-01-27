Melissa Palfrey, general manager at Martin Wine Cellar on Moss Side Lane in Baton Rouge, took up the challenge of pairing wine and other beverages with this year’s collection of Girl Scout cookies.
Palfrey, a self-taught wine enthusiast who loves to learn about wine, has worked at Martin’s since 2019. She says getting to travel and taste wines in different regions around the world has been her ultimate source of education in the wine industry.
For the record, Palfrey, a former Girl Scout herself, said that Caramel Delites are her favorite. For the pairings, Palfrey worked with Nick Brown, Bryan Cotton and Marybeth Papaneri, all on staff at Martin’s.
For those who aren’t sure about pairing wine and chocolates in general, Palfrey recommends trying full-bodied, fruit forward Merlots, Zinfandels and Cabernet Sauvignons.
“See if one of those wines changes your mind about wine and chocolate going together,” Palfrey said. “Overall, have fun. Experiment. Don’t take it too seriously.”
For the wine and Girl Scout cookies, Palfrey recommends getting together with friends and having a theme to try mixing and matching different wines with cookies.
“Try it for yourself to see which cookies go best with which wines,” she said.
Want to learn more about wine?
Palfrey recommends the books “Wine Folly” by Madeline Puckette and Karen MacNeil's “Wine Bible” as sources for those who want to take a deeper dive deeper into wine.
Palfrey's pairings
Caramel Delites are crispy cookies topped with caramel, toasted coconut and fudge stripes. Recommended pairings: Terrassous Rivesaltes Ambre 6-Year dessert wine ($19.99) and Marsh House Premium Rum ($29.99)
Rivesaltes, a French dessert wine, has elements of “dried fig, raisins, caramel notes with a rich syrupy texture,” Palfrey said.
She added that the Marsh House Rum, created by a family from Avery Island and bottled in New Orleans, is sourced from a blend of rums distilled in Panama, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic and made from molasses and sugarcane. She recommends trying a Pina Colada made from the Marsh House Rum as a great match with the Caramel Delite.
Adventurefuls are brownie-inspired cookies with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Recommended pairings: Natale Verga Dolcelina Sweet Red ($7.99) and Clarksburg Delta Rouge Red Blend ($12.99).
The Dolcelina is a sweet red wine. It’s a fun, light sweet red with notes of strawberries and raspberries,” said Palfrey. “It’s always a great pairing with caramel and chocolate.”
The Clarksburg Delta Rouge Red Blend, according to Palfrey, is a blend of Cabernet, Merlot and Syrah.
“It’s a very fruit-forward, medium-bodied blend with red and blue fruits that pair well with chocolate.”
Lemonades are savory slices of shortbread with lemon flavored icing on the underside of the cookie. Recommended pairings: J Lohr Sauvignon Blanc Flume Crossing ($13.99) and Nai Albarino Rias Baixas ($16.98).
Palfrey says that both of these crisp and citrusy wines work well with the Lemonades.
Shortbread Trefoils are old-school traditional shortbread cookies. Recommended pairings:J Lohr Arroya Vista Chardonnay ($18.99) and Vietti Moscato D'asti Cascinetta ($14.99).
Palfrey describes the Italian Moscato D’asti as “sweet, slightly fizzy.” She said it’s “a sugary, lemony, golden apple and pineapple on the finish” and a fun complement to the buttery shortbread. She recommends the D’Asti with the cookies as a dessert wine, and the chardonnay with the cookies when served as an appetizer.
Peanut Butter Sandwich cookies are crunchy oatmeal cookies with creamy peanut butter filling. Recommended pairings: Seven Three Distilling Company Bywater Bourbon ($43.99) and E Guigal Cotes du Rhone Blanc ($13.99).
Brown, a bourbon aficionado and the receiving manager at Martin’s, says the Bywater Bourbon is very smooth with a little sweetness.
“It’s a great local bourbon that works well with the peanut butter cookies,” Brown said.
Palfrey says the E Guigal Cotes Du Rhone Blanc is a blend of Viognier, Roussanne and Marsanne.
“It has notes of almond, honeyed peach, and white flowers which balance the rich, nutty peanut butter,” she said, adding that it has enough acidity to cleanse the palate between each bite.
Toast-yay is a French Toast-inspired cookie, dipped in icing. Recommended pairings: Beignet Vodka ($20.99) and J Lohr Late Harvest White Riesling ($22.99).
For the Toast-yay, Palfrey recommends using the Beignet Vodka as the base for a White Russian. She says to use 2 ounces of Beignet Vodka, 1 ounce Kahlua and 1 ounce cream. Mix the vodka and Kahlua, add ice, then top off with the cream.
Palfrey says the J. Lohr dessert Riesling is a richer, sweeter style of Reisling that will suit the sweet cinnamon-sugar flavors of the cookie.
Thin Mints are crispy chocolate wafers dipped in a mint fudge coating. Recommended pairings: Michael's Celtic Irish Cream ($27.98), Rally Cap Wendy Peppercorn Milk Stout Beer ($2.95) and Textbook Merlot Napa Valley ($23.99).
“Michael’s Celtic Irish Cream is delicious with coffee and the Thin Mint cookies,” Palfrey said. She also recommends the Rally Cap Milk Stout Beer and describes it as a dark, rich-style beer with coffee and vanilla flavors.
“As an alternative, the Textbook Merlot from Napa works well with the Thin Mints because it has dark, juicy, berry and chocolate undertones.”
Peanut Butter Patties are crispy cookies layered with peanut better and covered with a fudge coating. Recommended pairings: Marietta Cellars Old Vine Red Zinfandel ($14.99) and Quinta Do Noval Tawny Port ($15.99).
“The peanut butter and chocolate combination works well with the Zinfandel. It’s a fruit-forward style of wine that balances well with the peanut butter and chocolate,” Palfrey said.
The Tawny Port is a dessert wine that goes well because the Tawny tends to have raisiny, nutty, caramel and dried fruit notes.