Ever read a recipe that sounded really good but way too complicated? Or maybe it took just too much time and had too many ingredients?
Well, not this time. With these easy, pantry-friendly recipes, you will be a gourmet chef (or just cook like one). And don't worry, your secret is safe with me.
Delicious food that is good for you, quick and easy sounds impossible. But with these recipes, you'll discover how homemade food can be fast food and made trim and terrific.
Do not let salmon intimidate you as this Simple Salmon with Spinach Feta Stuffing recipe really is easy to prepare and has fantastic flavor. You may not think you're a salmon fan, but this recipe with creamy feta cheese and spinach will win you over.
Well Done: Recipes for Simple Salmon with Spinach Feta Stuffing, Sirloin Strips with Marsala Sauce, Fig Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza
My recipe for Sirloin Strips with Marsala Sauce turns everyday ingredients into a mouth-watering meal in minutes when combined with Marsala cooking wine. A perfect complement, Marsala cooking wine has smooth flavor and a savory aroma. Be sure to serve this dish over whole wheat pasta or brown rice to soak up the wonderful sauce.
Who doesn’t love pizza? And this version, Fig, Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza, is a standout. Fresh figs and preserves bring the sweet, prosciutto brings the salty and arugula adds a nice peppery bite to this addicting sweet and spicy meal. On my healthy cooking blog, I have more exceptional, easy fig recipes.
Terrific Tips
- Salmon is high in omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for brain and heart health.
- Go to YouTube to watch me make the Simple Salmon with Spinach Feta Stuffing recipe.
- When baking salmon, first cover your pan with aluminum foil for extra easy clean-up.
- For the leanest cuts of meat, choose those ending in “loin” or “round.”
- Fresh peppery greens like arugula pump up this pizza with nutritious vitamin A and K.
- Figs pack calcium, iron, potassium, zinc and high fiber, making you feel satisfied.
- Leftover fig preserves? Serve with cheese and crackers, a great flavor combo.
- Make your own freezer pizza; just prepare and wrap well in plastic wrap and freeze before baking.