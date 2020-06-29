We are always — and I mean always — down for Mexican food. Quite often it comes from one of our favorite restaurants. And there's absolutely nothing wrong with that.
These Chicken Enchiladas, however, are pretty easy to whip up at home.
If you're running short on time, grab a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store to speed things up.
And don't forget the limes. A squeeze of lime juice just before serving adds a bright, fresh touch.
Chicken Enchiladas
Serves 4 to 6.
¼ cup vegetable oil
1 onion, chopped fine
3 tablespoons chili powder
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 teaspoons ground coriander
2 teaspoons ground cumin
2 teaspoons sugar
½ teaspoon salt
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed and cut into ¼-inch-wide strips
2 (8-ounce) cans tomato sauce
½ cup canned corn
½ cup chopped red bell pepper
½ cup chopped green bell pepper
⅓ cup water
½ cup minced fresh cilantro
⅓ cup jarred jalapeños, rinsed, patted dry, chopped
2½ cups (10 ounces) sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
12 (6-inch) corn tortillas
Vegetable oil spray
Toppings: Sour cream, diced avocado, shredded romaine lettuce and lime wedges
1. Preheat oven to 400 F. In a large saucepan over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons oil and heat until shimmering. Add onion and cook until softened and lightly browned, 5-7 minutes.
2. Stir in chili powder, garlic, coriander, cumin, sugar and salt and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in chicken, tomato sauce, corn, bell peppers and water and bring to gentle simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until chicken is tender and flavors blend, 8-10 minutes.
3. Pour mixture through fine-mesh strainer into bowl, pressing gently to extract as much sauce as possible; set sauce aside. Transfer chicken mixture to bowl, refrigerate for 20 minutes to chill, then stir in cilantro, jalapeños and 2 cups cheddar.
4. Brush both sides of tortillas with remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Stack tortillas, wrap in damp dish towel, and place on plate; microwave until warm and pliable, about 1 minute. Working with one warm tortilla at a time, spread ⅓ cup chicken filling across center of tortilla, roll tortilla tightly around filling, and place seam side down in greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish; arrange enchiladas in two columns across width of dish.
5. Spray top of enchiladas with oil spray and bake uncovered until lightly toasted on top, 10-15 minutes.
6. Pour sauce over enchiladas, covering tortillas completely, then sprinkle remaining ½ cup cheddar across center of enchiladas. Cover dish tightly with greased aluminum foil and bake until enchiladas are hot throughout, bubbling around edges, and cheese is melted, 20-25 minutes. Serve immediately.