Baton Rouge native and New Orleans pastry chef Jordan Kanouse will compete on the new season of Food Network's "Spring Baking Championship."
The primetime culinary competition premieres at 8 p.m. Monday, March 18.
Kanouse is the pastry chef at the Jack Rose restaurant in the Pontchartrain Hotel in New Orleans and also runs her own baking business, Bombshell Sweets.
"She thrives on the competition aspect of baking and is excited to share her experience during this culinary adventure," a Food Network news release said.
Clinton Kelly ("What Not to Wear") is the host, while Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale are back as judges.
Kanouse is one of 10 bakers competing for a $25,000 grand prize.
The series netted its highest-rated season-to-date last year, and was seen by nearly 7.5 million viewers, the release also said.
"In the season premiere, the bakers are tasked to celebrate the beginning of spring by combining all things cute and delicious in a pre-heat challenge creating spring animal-themed donuts. In the main heat the bakers must get in touch with their inner artists as they design watercolor cakes featuring iconic spring fruits and vegetables, but only nine bakers will continue in the competition, according to an episode synopsis.
New Orleans pastry chef Ruby Bloch Shenk competed on the show last spring. She was eliminated in the fifth episode.