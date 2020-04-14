Light, easy and ready in just minutes, these Grilled Shrimp Tacos are refreshingly tasty.
You can eat them in hard taco shells or flour tortillas. And grilling the onions for the salsa just takes this next level.
The shrimp cook quickly, especially on the intense heat of the grill, so be sure to prep your other ingredients first.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Makes 4 servings.
1 pound extra-large shrimp
Salt and ground black pepper
1 tablespoon ground cumin
2 medium red onions, sliced
½ cup chopped celery
4 plum tomatoes, chopped
1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, minced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 avocado, peeled, pitted and diced
Juice of 1 lime
½ cup low-fat sour cream
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
8 taco shells or 6-inch tortillas
1. Heat grill to high.
2. Place shrimp in a large bowl. Season with salt, pepper and cumin, then toss to coat evenly.
3. Divide shrimp among 6 skewers. Thread evenly without crowding. Do the same for the onions.
4. Using an oil-soaked paper towel held with tongs, lightly oil the grill grates. Grill the shrimp for 2 minutes per side and the onions for 5 minutes per side.
5. Chop the grilled red onions and place in a medium bowl. Stir in the celery, tomatoes, chipotle pepper and garlic. Season with salt and black pepper. Set aside.
6. In a small bowl, toss the avocado with the lime juice. In another small bowl, stir together the sour cream and cilantro.
7. To serve, set the shrimp, red onion salsa, avocado and sour cream on the table with the taco shells or tortillas. Diners can assemble their own tacos.