TESTED RECIPE
Chocolate Pecan Pie
Makes 8-10 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg from her "Gulf Coast Favorites" cookbook.
2 eggs
2 egg whites
1 cup light corn syrup
1 tablespoon butter, melted
¼ cup sugar
¼ cup light brown sugar
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 cup coarsely chopped pecans
⅓ cup semisweet chocolate chips
1 (9-inch) unbaked pie shell
1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
2. In bowl, whisk together eggs, egg whites, corn syrup, butter, sugar, brown sugar, flour and vanilla. Stir in pecans and chocolate chips.
3. Pour into pie shell. Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until set. Cool completely.
Nutrition information per serving: calories 383, calories from fat 42%, fat 19 g, saturated fat 5 g, cholesterol 49 mg, sodium 136 mg, carbohydrate 53 g, dietary fiber 2 g, sugars 25 g, protein 5 g. Diabetic exchanges: 3½ carbohydrate, 4 fat
TESTED RECIPE
Yam Pecan Pie in Gingersnap Crust
Makes 8-10 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
1¼ cups gingersnap cookie crumbs
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1½ teaspoons vanilla
1 (15-ounce) can sweet potatoes (yams), drained and mashed, or 1 cup fresh mashed cooked sweet potatoes
2 eggs, divided
¼ cup light brown sugar
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
3 egg whites
⅔ cup dark corn syrup
½ cup sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
⅔ cup pecans, chopped
1. Preheat oven 350 F.
2. Combine gingersnap crumbs, butter, vanilla in pie plate, pressing up sides. Bake 10 minutes, remove from oven.
3. In mixing bowl, blend together yams, 1 egg, brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Spread evenly on bottom of crust.
4. In mixing bowl, beat together remaining egg, egg whites, corn syrup, sugar and vanilla until mixture is creamy. Stir in pecans.
5. Carefully spoon over yam layer. Bake 50 to 60 minutes or until filling is set around edges or until knife inserted halfway between center and edge comes out clean. Cool, serve.
Nutrition information per serving: calories 311, calories from fat 28%, fat 10 g, saturated fat 3 g, cholesterol 48 mg, sodium 168 mg, carbohydrate 53 g, dietary fiber 2 g, sugars 26 g, protein 4 g. Diabetic exchanges: 3½ carbohydrate, 2 fat
TESTED RECIPE
Oatmeal Pecan Pie
If you crave chocolate, add about ⅓ cup dark chocolate chips.
Makes 8-10 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg from her "Eating Well to Fight Arthritis" cookbook.
½ cup light brown sugar
½ cup light corn syrup
2 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
⅔ cup old-fashioned oatmeal
¾ cup coarsely chopped pecans, toasted
1 (9-inch) unbaked pie shell
1. Preheat oven 325 F.
2. In bowl, whisk together brown sugar, corn syrup, eggs and vanilla.
3. Stir in oatmeal and pecans. Pour into pie shell. Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until center is set. Cool completely.
Nutrition information per serving: calories 272, calories from fat 40%, fat 13 g, saturated fat 3 g, cholesterol 40 mg, sodium 139 mg, carbohydrates 39 g, dietary fiber 1 g, total sugars 16 g, protein 3 g. Dietary exchanges: 2½ other carbohydrate, 3 fat