Sunday dinner in the South is still a big deal.
I’m talking about that midday meal that nourishes the soul and primes the body for a nice long nap.
Let’s put aside the whole debate of calling it “dinner” versus “lunch.” I’m not good with conflict, so let’s just talk about the food, OK?
This comforting one-pot Chicken in Mushroom Cream Sauce recipe is a Sunday staple. And, I'm pleased to report, local farmers markets have had a steady supply of mushrooms available.
The farmers market has also been a great source for asparagus, although I think the season is starting to wane. This simple recipe puts a host of market finds — asparagus, tomatoes, goat cheese and herbs — together in one fresh side dish.
Another great find at most farmers markets is ground cornmeal, and fresh is best when making these dainty cookies. Not too sweet, they are a nice end to a meal.
Enjoy those Sunday dinners when you can — and call them whatever you like. Take it from someone who rarely slows down, time with family and the occasional afternoon nap are not to be missed.
