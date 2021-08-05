Three Baton Rouge area leaders in the food and hospitality industry were honored at the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation's 10th annual Gold Medal Chefs Gala and Hospitality Awards on Aug. 4 in The Great Hall at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.
This year’s slate of Louisiana-sourced “Gold Medal Chefs” includes a spotlight on culinary and hospitality education programs in Louisiana.
Baton Rouge area winners are Stephen Hightower of City Group Hospitality, who won the Drago Cvitanovich Award for Outstanding Philanthropy by an Entrepreneur; Andy Blouin, Juan Cazabon and Mickey Parenton with Neat Wines, who won the Bryan Klotz Award for Outstanding Philanthropy by a Supplier; and Chef John Folse representing the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute, winner of a Gold Medal Chef Award.
Gold Medal Chef Award winners outside the Baton Rouge area are Cafe Hope, featuring Chefs Lennon Fitzgerald and Garin Siekkinen; Café Reconcile, featuring Chef Martha Wiggins; the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, featuring Chefs Rebecca Klaskala and Tony White; Delgado Community College’s Culinary Arts, featuring chef and Delgado alumna Jessica Scott of Gracious Bakery.
Other “Hospy Award” winners outside the Baton Rouge area are Tina Dixon-Williams of The Jae Impact, President’s Outstanding Volunteer Award; Chef's Brigade, Inc., Jamie Shannon Outstanding Chef Award; Steve Worth of Fore!Kids Foundations, Archie Casbarian Humanitarian of the Year Award; Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, Outstanding Philanthropy by a Hotel; and David Piscola of Hilton New Orleans Riverside, Hotel Champion of Hospitality.
“Our Foundation’s community support programs are heavily supported by funds raised during special events, and the Gold Medal Chefs Gala is one of the biggest fundraisers on our annual calendar," said David Blitch, president and co-founder of the foundation. "We are thrilled to host the event in-person this year and are so appreciative of the talents of our amazing ‘gold medal’ chefs. They will provide an outstanding, high-quality, gala dinner while we celebrate our Foundation’s important work in the community with our biggest supporters.”
Read more information, visit GoldMedalChefs.com or louisianahospitality.org.