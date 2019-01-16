This is my new go-to dip when company pops over to watch the big game — Buffalo Chicken Dip. It has all the flavor you crave without the mess.
Everyone will dig into this protein-packed, full-of-flavor appetizer. In fact, it's so good, there's rarely any leftovers.
Reduced-fat cream cheese, nonfat Greek yogurt and lean chicken breast all go into my lightened-up version. I promise no one will complain.
Rotisserie chicken breast is probably my all-time favorite healthy convenience ingredient, saving you a lot of time in the kitchen.
When serving a crowd, keep this dip warm in your slow cooker.
Another cheesy dip that stays in regular rotation at my house is Queso Dip, which you can find the recipe for at my thehealthycookingblog.com. Prepped and cooked in under 10 minutes, this is my idea of a quick and easy recipe. For a heartier version, add lean ground meat. Serve with tortilla chips. At my blog, you also can find other winning Super Bowl recipes.
Terrific Tips:
- If you do have leftovers, this dip freezes well.
- Removing the skin from a 3.5-ounce portion of chicken breast saves you over 4 grams of fat and 1 gram of saturated fat.
- For a low-carb choice, serve dip with celery sticks, carrot sticks and assorted vegetables.
- Or you can serve with tortilla scoop style chips.
- Dairy products like cheese and yogurt are high in bone-building calcium. Low-fat dairy products actually contain more calcium because fat replaces the calcium in whole milk and cheeses.
- Look for mini slow cookers, which are perfect for serving appetizers.