Enjoy everything from seafood to pasta to desserts at the 20th annual Holiday Chef's Evening & Wine Tasting on Dec. 2 in Denham Springs.
The event runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. along Main Street, where local chefs will be set up in shops in the Denham Springs Antiques Village. You can nibble your way along while you shop the more than 20 unique shops, that sell antiques and collectibles, art, books, stained glass, jewelry, gifts and so much more.
Tickets are $25. For more information, visit denhamspringsmainstreet.org.
Cheng's opens at One Callais
Cheng’s Restaurant and Bar has opened in the former location of Omi, 7951 One Calais Ave.
The new Asian fusion restaurant offers authentic and traditional Chinese foods, specifically from the Hunan and Sichuan regions.
Call (225) 663-6478 or visit chengsrestaurant.net for more information.
Open house at LCI
The Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway, will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 9.
Find out about culinary careers at the event, where you can tour the facilities, ask questions and meet the chefs.
Spots are limited. Make a reservation at lci.edu/open-house.
Holiday Champagne brunch
18 Steak at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel, 777 L'Auberge Ave., is taking reservations for its Holiday Champagne Brunch, featuring live music by Britton Major, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12.
Cost is $49. For reservations, call (225) 224-4142.
Brunch with Santa
Make plans today to attend Brunch with Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 at Don's Seafood, 136 E. Rushing Road, Denham Springs.
For more information, call (225) 664-1192 or visit donsseafoodonline.
Beginners cookie class
Want to learn to decorate custom cookies but don't know where to start? Tickets are on sale for a Beginners Cookie Class hosted by Four Sisters Cake & Co. at 10 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Baton Rouge Marriott, 5500 Hilton Ave.
The three hour-class is packed with information about decorating cookies with royal icing and other information about cookie-making.
Tickets are $175. For more information, visit foursisterscakeco.com/book-now.
Gopuff comes to BR
Gopuff, a grocery delivery service that brings items to customers in about 30 minutes, has opened its first Baton Rouge operation.
Philadelphia-based Gopuff operates in 650 cities, including New Orleans, Metairie and Shreveport. At the company's app or website, you can place an order and have it delivered for $1.95. The service offers more than 3,000 items typically found in a supermarket, including groceries, cleaning supplies, over-the-counter medicine, baby products and pet food.
Gopuff, founded in 2013, will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. For more information, visit gopuff.com.