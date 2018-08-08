Tomato, Onion and Goat Cheese Polenta
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
3 1/2 cups water
1 teaspoon salt
1 1/3 cups polenta
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 cups of goat cheese crumbles, divided
1 tablespoon of bacon fat
1 garlic clove
1 large red onion, sliced thin
2 or 3 heirloom tomatoes, sliced thin
1. Preheat oven to 375 F. In a large saucepan, bring water and salt to a rapid boil. Slowly stir in polenta.
2. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat, stir in olive oil and 1 cup goat cheese.
3. Pour polenta into a greased 10-inch pie plate or tart pan and press down evenly. Let cool on a wire rack.
4. Melt bacon fat in a skillet and sauté onion and garlic until slightly tender.
5. Arrange slices of onion with garlic and tomato slices to cover the top of the polenta. Top with the second cup of goat cheese.
6. Bake for 15 minutes, then brown 3 minutes under the broiler until golden brown. Serve warm.
Roasted Tomato and Vegetables over Pesto Couscous
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon Steen’s Cane vinegar
2 heirloom tomatoes (8 to 10 ounces total), cored, cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 2 cups)
1 medium red onion, sliced
2 medium zucchini or yellow squash, sliced
1 cup sliced mushrooms, sliced
1 red or yellow bell pepper, cut into strips
3 tablespoons pesto
1 package couscous
1 cup chicken or vegetable broth
1 cup water
Sliced fresh basil leaves plus sprigs for garnish
1 cup fresh feta crumbles
1. Preheat oven to 500 F. To make dressing, in a small bowl whisk together oil, salt, cumin, pepper and vinegar.
2. Put tomatoes, onion, squash, mushrooms and bell peppers into bowl. Pour dressing over vegetables and toss to coat. Spread vegetables over a greased jelly roll or half sheet pan. Bake 15-20 minutes.
3. Prepare couscous according to package directions, replacing half the water with chicken or vegetable broth. When it’s done, stir in pesto. Spoon couscous into a large serving bowl, top with roasted vegetables and feta and sprinkle with basil. Serve warm.