Broccoli Cheese Dip
Serves 8-10. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
6 cups broccoli florets, roughly chopped (about 2 small heads)
¼ cup water
4 tablespoons butter
1 small onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
8 ounces fresh mushrooms, chopped
1 tablespoon flour
1 cup milk
1 cup cheddar, shredded
8 ounces cream cheese
½ cup water chestnuts, julienned (optional)
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon salt
1. Steam broccoli in ¼ cup water until tender, about 6-8 minutes, covered in the microwave or over medium heat on the stove. Set aside to drain and cool.
2. Melt butter in a heavy sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add onion, garlic and mushrooms.
3. Sauté until onion is clear and mushrooms are tender.
4. Stir in flour until it soaks up much of the butter, then slowly stir in milk.
5. Reduce heat to medium and add cheddar and cream cheese until cheese melts and the sauce is smooth.
6. Stir in water chestnuts, if desired.
7. Finally, carefully fold in the steamed broccoli.
8. Season with salt and pepper. Serve warm with crackers.
Limoncello
Makes about 2 quarts. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
12 Meyer lemons
1 liter good-quality vodka
1 cup lemon juice
4 cups water
5 cups sugar
1. Use a vegetable peeler to carefully remove just the rind from the lemons. Leave the white pith on the lemons.
2. Place the lemon rinds in a 2-quart or larger container with a lid.
3. Pour the vodka over the lemon rind. Seal the jar, and let it sit at room temperature for one week.
4. After a week, heat the lemon juice, water and sugar in a heavy sauce pan over medium heat until the sugar dissolves. Set aside to cool.
5. Once the lemon sugar syrup has cooled, pour it into the jar with the vodka and lemon rinds.
6. Store in refrigerator for one to two more weeks before serving.
7. Serve chilled in 1- or 2-ounce servings. (I bottled mine in nine 6-ounce jars for gifts.)