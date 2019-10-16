TESTED RECIPE
Spicy Stuffed Zucchini
Makes 6 servings. Recipe is by Teresa Day.
3 large zucchinis
1 pound chorizo
1 small onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tomato, chopped
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon sugar
1 tablespoon fresh cilantro leaves, chopped
2¼ cups shredded cheddar
1 tablespoon olive oil
Sour cream and fresh cilantro for serving
1. Heat oven to 375 F. Prepare a rimmed baking sheet lined with foil or parchment paper.
2. Cut zucchinis in half lengthwise. Scoop out the middle and chop into small pieces.
3. In a heavy skillet or Dutch oven, cook chorizo over medium-high heat.
4. Add chopped zucchini, onion, garlic and tomato to the chorizo. Cook until vegetables are tender and chorizo is cooked through, about 10 minutes.
5. Ladle out all but about a tablespoon of liquid from the meat and vegetable mixture. Reserve in case needed.
6. Season with salt, pepper, cumin and sugar. Stir in cilantro.
7. Stir in 2 cups of cheese until melted. Add more reserved liquid if mixture is too stiff.
8. Brush zucchini halves with olive oil and place on prepared baking sheet. Stuff with meat mixture until mounded slightly in the middle.
9. Top with remaining ¼ cup cheese. Bake for 20-30 minutes or until melted and browned slightly.
10. Serve warm with sour cream and fresh cilantro.
TESTED RECIPE
Air-Fried Okra
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa Day.
1 pound okra pods, sliced
2 cups milk
2 cups yellow cornmeal
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1. Heat air fryer to 400 degrees.
2. Pour milk into a small casserole or baking dish and add okra slices.
3. In a shallow bowl, whisk together cornmeal, flour, salt, pepper, garlic powder and cayenne.
4. Strain okra then place in cornmeal mixture. Shake to coat.
5. Cook okra in the air fryer basket in batches for 20 minutes each. Shake the basket every 5 minutes.
6. Keep cooked batches warm in oven until ready to serve.
TESTED RECIPE
Satsuma Shortbread Cookies
Makes 1 dozen cookies. Recipe is by Teresa Day.
1 cup all-purpose flour
½ cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon fine satsuma zest
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
½ cup chilled butter, cut into cubes
1 tablespoon fresh satsuma juice
1. Preheat oven to 375 F. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, powdered sugar, satsuma zest and salt.
2. Cut in butter and satsuma juice with a pastry blender, or mix everything in a food processor, until large, moist clumps form.
3. Scoop tablespoon-sized balls of dough and roll between your palms. Place on a large baking sheet about 2 inches apart.
4. Gently press cookies with the back of a measuring cup or the bottom of a glass lightly dusted with powdered sugar to prevent sticking.
5. Bake about 20 minutes or until edges are brown. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool.