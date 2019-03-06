“Instant Pot Miracle 6 Ingredients or Less” by Ivy Manning
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $21.99
240-page paperback
There's no question the Instant Pot is the "it" appliance of the moment.
Among the many current cookbooks catering to the multicooker devices is “Instant Pot Miracle 6 Ingredients or Less: 100 No-Fuss Recipes for Easy meals Every Day” by Ivy Manning, also author of “Instant Pot Italian.”
Her latest cookbook, authorized by Instant Pot, offers recipes without long lists of ingredients. However, despite what the title says, some recipes do have more than six ingredients.
The author says she doesn’t count oil, store-bought broths, vinegars or salt and pepper because she assumes you already have those ingredients in your pantry. The “6 Ingredients or Less” in the title refers to additional ones (which are shown in red in the ingredients list) for which you might have to head to the grocery store. Each recipe includes the approximate active time you’ll spend prepping ingredients and the total time needed.
Many recipes are full meals by themselves and are marked by a “one pot” icon. They include Pork and Miso Ramen and Chicken with Black Bean Garlic Sauce and Broccoli. Other recipes use what Manning calls the “pot in pot” method. In those recipes, the main dish and a side dish are cooked in the multicooker at the same time, in a separate baking dish or steamer basket. Check out Chicken and Quinoa Burrito Bowls or Turkey Breast with Stuffing and Gravy. She also offers a dozen recipes with an option to use either the pressure cooker or slow cook function.
The book opens with tips for preparing better six-ingredient dishes, information on the Instant Pot functions, safety reminders, and suggestions for helpful equipment and flavor-packed ingredients. There are also instructional photographs and a Q&A for troubleshooting.
Recipes are divided into breakfast; soups and stews; vegetarian mains; poultry and seafood; beef, pork and lamb; sides; and pantry. Most are accompanied by a full-color photo of the completed dish.
“Instant Pot Miracle 6 Ingredients or Less” is a good choice for both those just getting to know their multicooker and the more experienced cook.