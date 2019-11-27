Clancy’s Louisiana Crab Claws

Clancy’s Louisiana Crab Claws with Cilantro and Lime

Recipe by Clancy’s Restaurant from “The New Orleans Chef’s Table: Extraordinary Recipes from the Crescent City” by Lorin Gaudin.

2 cups fresh squeezed lime juice

2 cups rice wine vinegar

¼ cup canola oil

1 teaspoon sambal chili paste

1 green bell pepper, finely diced

1 red bell pepper, finely diced

1 jalapeño pepper, finely diced

1 bunch green onions, small chop

1 bunch cilantro, chopped

2 pounds fresh Louisiana crab claws

1. Combine all ingredients except crab claws in a bowl.

2. Add crab claws and marinate for a minimum of 30 minutes. Serve chilled.

Cheramie Sonnier is a food writer and columnist. Email her at sonnierfood@gmail.com, and follow her on Twitter, @CheramieSonnier.

