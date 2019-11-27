Clancy’s Louisiana Crab Claws with Cilantro and Lime
Recipe by Clancy’s Restaurant from “The New Orleans Chef’s Table: Extraordinary Recipes from the Crescent City” by Lorin Gaudin.
2 cups fresh squeezed lime juice
2 cups rice wine vinegar
¼ cup canola oil
1 teaspoon sambal chili paste
1 green bell pepper, finely diced
1 red bell pepper, finely diced
1 jalapeño pepper, finely diced
1 bunch green onions, small chop
1 bunch cilantro, chopped
2 pounds fresh Louisiana crab claws
1. Combine all ingredients except crab claws in a bowl.
2. Add crab claws and marinate for a minimum of 30 minutes. Serve chilled.