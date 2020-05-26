A new hard seltzer called Social Club Seltzer has hit the market from beer maker Anheuser-Busch.
In three cocktail-inspired flavors — Old Fashioned, Sidecar and Citrus Gimlet — the 12-ounce cans are 150 calories each.
"It’s refreshing, yet complex — a hard seltzer cocktail for those looking for more refined flavors," says a news release.
The hard seltzer category is a growing market with an increase of over 300% this year alone.
“With the growth of the hard seltzer industry comes consumers looking for new offerings that fit different occasions, so we are excited to introduce a new premium hard seltzer cocktail for fans to enjoy,” said Lana Kouznetsov, vice president of Beyond Beer, Anheuser-Busch.
Each of the flavors is designed to evoke the same flavor profile as its cocktail counterpart, with 7% alcohol by volume. The company described the flavors as:
- The Old Fashioned, a take on a classic whiskey cocktail, balances flavors of blood orange, warm spice and a hint of smoky oak.
- The Sidecar showcases rich stone fruit flavor notes with the brightness of fresh lemon flavor notes.
- The Citrus Gimlet is a blend of bright citrus flavor notes and a hint of juniper flavor.
Social Club Seltzer is sold in a variety flavor 12-pack and individual flavor six-packs.