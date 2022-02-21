Imagine being suspicious of tea in the South.
Seems strange in this land where the variety that's poured over ice tops favorite beverage lists. Then again, the issue isn't with iced tea, sweet or unsweet.
But eyes start shifting and hair bristles on the backs of necks when someone mentions loose tea.
Anne Milneck has witnessed it. OK, so customers may not bristle when entering her SoGo Tea Bar, but they do hesitate. And they ask lots of questions.
Isn't loose tea served hot? Isn't it kind of a hoity-toity drink served at fancy afternoon gatherings in Great Britain?
Milneck's eyes scan SoGo. The tea bar was part of the plan when she moved her business, Red Stick Spice Co., six years ago to its MidCity location at 660 Jefferson Highway.
She finally opened it in December, its name SoGo — also the name of her branded tea — paying homage to its location south of Government Street.
"I decided it's not only going to be a product line, it's going to be a place," Milneck said. "So when we built in the teaching kitchen in 2020, that was our pandemic project, and the tea bar was part of it. But the pandemic threw some curve balls our way in terms of labor, so the tea bar was put on hold way longer than I anticipated."
When it finally opened, customers found that it was set up like a coffee house with a barista behind the bar. But there was one exception.
"We serve tea," Milneck said. "And there's a lot of hesitation when it comes to loose tea."
Milneck had always carried loose teas in her shop, but she realized that her customers found the idea of it complicated. They were used to brewing tea bags, which seemed simple and familiar.
That's when Milneck realized she didn't know all of the ins and outs of loose teas, either. Her standard joke is that she only knew two things about tea in the beginning: Sweet and unsweet.
So, she tackled the problem by learning about it.
"Learning about it is the way I get around anything I get stumped by," Milneck said. "As a chef, if I'm introduced to a new food, a new vegetable, I just start cooking it all sorts of ways. I boil it, I roast it, I steam it. So, I approached loose tea the same way. I said I'm just going to learn about it."
And Milneck did just that, first by drinking lots of tea while reading about it.
"But I found that the best and quickest way to get me to where I needed to be was to study with tea masters," she said. "I go to the World Tea Conference each year, and I'm also enrolled in their academy."
This year, the conference and expo is March 21-23 in Las Vegas, and Milneck will be there.
"I started taking courses and studying with people, and I've earned multiple certifications," she said.
Milneck is now a certified tea specialist.
"That sounds really impressive, and I say it not tongue-in-cheek with an asterisk," she said. "The asterisk is because there's a Chinese proverb that I remind myself of every day. You can study tea every day of your life and the day you die, you know nothing. So I consider myself a continuous student of tea."
And as she continues to learn, she also makes a point to teach her customers not only about the taste of different blends but also about their health benefits.
Milneck walks past shelves filled with some 100 jars of varieties in such categories as black, green and white teas. The black is most common, because it's actually the iced tea that's so popular in the South.
The other teas have different properties, and some can have a grassy taste until they're mixed with other blends.
And in the end, every blend can easily be steeped, thereby dispelling customers' suspicions.
"I'm just constantly learning about what different leaves can do and how to get us to a good cup of tea," Milneck said. "So when we moved the store to this location, we started digging into blending our own teas."
That's when Milneck created the SoGo brand, including such blends as Birthday Cake Tea, French Lemon Ginger Tea and Lemon Lavender Matcha Lattes. Behind the bar, barista-brewed drinks include Shaken Unicorn Tea, a favorite among little girls; Butterfly Pea Lemonade, a favorite among parents who prefer something decaffeinated for their kids and herbal and matcha blends.
Milneck doesn't expect everyone's interest in tea to be the same. Some customers may be seeking out teas for wellness, while others simply want to enjoy a hot cup on a cold day.
But she does hope the tea bar grows in popularity as a place where customers can come by and drink something tasty while working on their computers at one of the tea bar's tables.
And along the way, they'll learn that tea leaves, much like vineyards, develop specific tastes according to where they're grown. Japan has its way of growing tea, as does China, whose teas can be pinpointed to the country's provinces.
"India is very much about place, but India also produces commodity tea," Milneck said. "And when you look at Taiwan, it's a young industry."
The steeping process also affects taste.
"It's a big part of it, how they steam the teas and how they stop the oxidation," Milneck said. "When I started learning about tea, I wanted it to be simple. I learned very quickly that I have to read and study on this every day."
But the most important aspect for Milneck in mixing, selling and serving up SoGo teas is to be nonjudgmental. Some customers ask for the exotic, others simply ask for a cup of peach tea.
"Neither is better or worse," she said. "Neither is right or wrong. I have to be there for both of those customers, because we are a world based on flavor."
So, Milneck approaches her tea customers in the same way as she does those buying her spices.
"There's no intimidation," she said. "We're not foodies. We have zero judgment about how you cook or what you cook. We just want to get you to a delicious home cooked meal, and I want teas to be the same. I don't want anyone to come in here and feel confused or intimidated. I want to make them feel confident, because the bottom line is I want them to go home and use loose tea to make their cup of tea."