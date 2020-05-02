She had us at gooey.
That's how former Advocate food columnist Julie Kay described this Chocolate Bread Pudding.
She promises it will satisfy the most die-hard chocoholic.
Because it's made in a slow cooker, you'll want to time it so it will be ready for dessert. This is one you want to serve warm. Top it with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream — or both!
Chocolate Bread Pudding
Serves 4 to 6. Recipe is by Julie Kay.
1 loaf French bread, broken into pieces
3 cups milk
1 cup heavy cream
3 eggs
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 tsp. vanilla extract
½ cup sugar
1½ cups chocolate chips
SAUCE
½ cup rum
¼ cup brown sugar
½ cup butter or margarine
1. Place French bread pieces in slow cooker. Mix together milk and heavy cream with eggs, butter, vanilla extract and sugar. Pour over French bread in slow cooker.
2. Fold in chocolate chips.
3. Cook on high for 2 hours.
4. In a small pan on stove top, mix together rum, brown sugar and butter and bring to a quick boil, removing immediately after sauce comes to a boil.
5. Pour over cooked bread pudding and serve.