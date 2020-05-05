Happy Cinco de Mayo, y'all!
For something a little different, we're going with these fish tacos, served up with mango salsa.
This is the quintessential fish taco — crunchy and sweet, topped with slaw with just a hint of tangy citrus. Even people who say they don’t like fish tacos will love these.
We know you have the margaritas ready to pour, so let's celebrate.
Baja-Style Fish Tacos with Mango Salsa
Serves 8.
SLAW
1 bunch cilantro, chopped
¼ small head of green cabbage, very thinly sliced
¼ small head red cabbage, very thinly sliced
4 scallions, sliced
1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest
3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
SALSA
2 mangoes, peeled, pitted and diced
½ small red onion, finely diced
1 jalapeno, minced
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro
FISH
2 pounds cod or other mild white fish fillets
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup white rice flour
2 teaspoons kosher salt
2 cups club soda
Vegetable oil for frying
TACOS
16 small corn tortillas, warmed
Hot sauce, avocado slices, chopped cilantro, sliced jalapeno and lime wedges, for serving
1. To make slaw, separate stems and leaves from cilantro; coarsely chop leaves. In large bowl, toss cilantro with cabbages, scallions, lime zest and lime juice. Season to taste with salt and pepper and set aside.
2. For salsa, combine mango, onion, jalapeno, lime juice and cilantro in a bowl; stir to combine. Taste, adding more salt and lime juice as desired. Set aside.
3. Cut fish fillets on the diagonal into 1-inch strips. Whisk all-purpose flour, rice flour and salt in a medium bowl. Gradually whisk in club soda until no lumps remain; adjust with more club soda or rice flour as needed to make it the consistency of thin pancake batter — it should be pourable, but thick enough to coat the fish.
4. Heat 2 inches oil in a large pan over medium-high heat to 350 F. Working in batches, coat fish in batter, letting excess drip off, then carefully place in oil (to avoid splattering, lower fish into oil pointing away from you). Be careful not to overcrowd the pot or the oil temperature will drop, and fish might stick together. Fry fish, turning occasionally with a slotted spoon, until crust is crispy and golden brown, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack set inside a rimmed baking sheet; season immediately with salt.
5. While fish is frying, use tongs to heat tortillas one at a time in a hot pan, until slightly charred and puffed in spots, about 1 minute per side. Transfer to a plate; cover with a clean kitchen towel to keep warm or wrap a stack of tortillas in a sheet of foil and keep warm in a 350 F oven.
6. Top tortillas with fried fish, slaw and salsa. Serve with hot sauce, avocado slices, chopped cilantro, sliced jalapeno and lime wedges.