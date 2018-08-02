Baton Rouge’s Tin Roof Brewing has introduced a new flagship beer, while retiring another. Über Froot has taken the place of Turnrow in the brewery’s year-round lineup.
Über Froot is a Berliner Weisse style ale with blackberries and lactose added. A Berliner Weisse is a tart German-style ale known for its low alcohol by volume (ABV). Many are served with some sort of fruit syrup, but Tin Roof has done the work for you by adding blackberries, which give this beer a beautiful purplish pink color. Lactose is also added in order to tame the tartness a bit and give the beer some residual sweetness.
At 4.5 percent ABV, this beer is extremely quaffable, especially during our hot summers. Über Froot is available at Tin Roof’s taproom now, with distribution to all markets coming later this month. Look for it in cans at your favorite grocery stores, as well as on tap at your local watering holes.
Tin Roof also tweaked its Voodoo pale ale recently. Voodoo was launched in the spring of 2017 and has been one of its best-sellers. Now they are taking this hoppy and hazy pale ale to another level by changing the yeast, replacing malted wheat with flaked wheat and adjusting the hopping schedule.
Often overlooked, the type of yeast used in a beer can drastically affect how that beer is perceived. Tin Roof has changed the yeast in Voodoo to accentuate the juiciness of the beer. The change to flaked wheat gives Voodoo a bigger body and fuller mouthfeel while retaining the easy-drinking nature. And the hopping schedule is focused on dry hopping, which brings out even more of those aromas and flavors while reducing bitterness.
All Voodoo cans with a date of 6/15/2018 (check the bottom of the can for the date stamp) and later are the new and improved version, which most retailers should have now.
Abita releases Umbrella Drink Tropical Ale
The newest release in Abita Brewing’s Limited Series is now available. Umbrella Drink Tropical Ale has hit store shelves nationwide for a limited time.
Umbrella Drink is light in color and brewed with wheat and oats as well as Ekuanot and Centennial hops. But this beer is not about the barley or the hops. Nope, Umbrella Drink is all about the tropical fruit. Pomegranate and passion fruit are added for an explosion of tropical flavor. Weighing in at 5.6 percent ABV, Umbrella Drink is a veritable beach party in your mouth.
Grab some bottles of Umbrella Drink soon, before this beer says aloha in late September.
Great Raft’s latest rendition of Farmhouse Slang now available
Shreveport’s Great Raft Brewing has released the latest rendition of Farmhouse Slang. This Belgian-style saison is brewed with both clean saison yeast as well as Brettanomyces, which gives the beer complexity and a touch of funk. This version is dry hopped with New Zealand Motueka hops, which lend a bit of lime flavor and aroma.
Look for 16.9-ounce bottles at your favorite specialty grocer or bottle shop, but don’t delay, because once these are gone, they won’t be available again until the next batch, which will feature a different dry hop.