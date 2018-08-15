A spritz of lemon juice can be the perfect complement to a savory dish, especially fish.
My Crunchy Fish with Lemon Sauce is super easy, and the tartness of lemons really turns up the wow factor on the panko-crusted fish.
Not only does lemon add just the right refreshing zing to your warm-weather meals, it also ups the nutrition. One cup of lemon juice has only 61 calories, no fat and is a great source of the antioxidant vitamin C.
Next to fresh juice, lemon extract is another source of lemon essence and is an easy way to keep the lemon flavor on hand in your pantry. And don’t discount the lemon rind. A dash of rind goes a long way and really adds that luscious lemon burst of flavor.
So don’t limit lemon to only sweet treats; it can be the perfect accent to lots of entrees. Try my fish recipe, and if you want something sweet, visit my thehealthycookingblog.com to get a recipe for Lemon Blueberry Bread and lots more lemony dishes.
Terrific tips
- 1 medium-size lemon produces about 1 tablespoon lemon zest and 2-3 tablespoons lemon juice.
- If using zest and juice, grate zest first and then squeeze juice.
- Room-temperature lemons yield more juice than refrigerated, and microwaving them a few seconds before squeezing will help extract more juice.
- Using your palm, roll lemons on the counter a few times before squeezing.
- Juice stores longer than a whole lemon will stay fresh. Freeze the juice in ice cube trays, and, once solid, transfer cubes to a freezer bag, where they will keep for several months. Each cube equals the juice of one medium lemon.
- Panko bread crumbs are found with regular bread crumbs at the grocery.