It's almost time to crown Louisiana's seafood royalty.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board will select the "King of Kings" at the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off at 5:30 p.m. June 22 in the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette.
The 14th annual event will feature past winners of the annual cook-off battling head-to-head to determine the winner.
Competing are Brian Landry, 2008; Tory McPhail, 2009; Chris Lusk, 2010; Cory Bahr, 2011; Keith and Nealy Frentz, 2012; Cody Carroll, 2013; Aaron Burgau, 2014; Mike Brewer, 2015; Bonnie Breaux, 2017; Ryan Trahan, 2018; Nathan Richard, 2019; and Robert Vasquez, 2020.
The event will be held in conjunction with the Taste of EatLafayette event for the fourth year. The winner will be crowned around 8 p.m. For more information or to buy tickets, visit louisianaseafood.com/louisiana-seafood-cook.
New Izzo's opens
A new Izzo’s Illegal Burrito has opened at 27800 Juban Road across from Juban Crossing in Denham Springs.
Ozzie Fernandez owns the fast-casual Mexican eatery. The first Izzo’s Illegal Burrito restaurant opened in 2001 at the south gates of LSU, and there are now 15 locations throughout the state.
For more information, visit izzos.com.
Father's Day brunch
Reservations are being taken for a Father's Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 20 at Mid Tap BR, 660 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd.
Tap in for beer, cocktails, loaded bloody mary meal mugs and brunch.
Call (225) 663-6800 to reserve a table.
A new name
The LSU AgCenter Food Incubator has rebranded itself as Food Innovation Institute or Foodii.
The facility opened in 2013 and has helped numerous culinary entrepreneurs launch their products. It currently is home to 39 food startup tenants.
For more information, visit lsuagcenter.com/portals/our_offices/departments/food-science/extension_outreach/incubator.
Kids' Night in Central
Java Mama Central Square, 14340 Wax Road, will host Kids' Night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 22.
The indoor play and cafe venue's event will include a visit by Twinkle the Clown, who will be creating balloon art. Kids also get a free Freezy with any food purchase.
For more information, call (225) 256-7142 or visit javamamacs.com.
Feeding the World
Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., will host the free virtual program, "Feeding the World," at 5:30 p.m. June 15. Registration will close at 5:30 p.m. June 14.
If you had the resources to accomplish something great in the world, what would you do? That was the challenge issued by legendary investor Warren Buffett to his sons. Howard Buffett answered this challenge by embarking on a mission to end world hunger. His efforts can be seen in "40 Chances: Finding Hope in a Hungry World," a traveling exhibit currently on display at the Old State Capitol.
Carl Motsenbocker, with LSU’s College of Agriculture, will discuss his work in a virtual program via Zoom.
To register, visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.