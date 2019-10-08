A new full-service taqueria and bar from the owner of Izzo's Illegal Burrito, LIT Pizza and Rocca Pizzeria is being planned at the former space of Breck's Bistro on Burbank Drive.
MODESTO Tacos Tequila Whiskey is scheduled to open in January.
The Mexican restaurant and bar is a new creation by Ozzie Fernandez, the founder and CEO of Go Eat Concepts, which owns Izzo's, LIT, Rocca and Central Kitchen. MODESTO will serve a menu that draws from family recipes and Fernandez's travels across Mexico, according to a statement Tuesday about the new concept.
Fernandez is working with chef J.B. Bell to develop the menu, which will feature a variety of tacos — including gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options — small plates and dishes like queso fundido, flautas, nachos compuestos, shrimp campechana, pozole soup and Mexican-inspired salads.
"Baton Rouge is my home and I am excited to introduce a new concept to the local dining scene, a more Mex than Tex flavor highlighting regional tacos across Mexico," Fernandez said in the statement.
The 2,600-square-foot restaurant will also feature a full-service bar. Taylor Myers, beverage director at Rocca, will handle that same role at MODESTO, and is planning to offer a selection of specialty tequilas and mezcals, curated margaritas and whiskey cocktails.
A large outdoor dining area is planned, and interior designer Courtney Brown is working on the space.
"MODESTO will be right in the shadow of Tiger Stadium, where I opened my first restaurant in 2001," Fernandez said. "LSU draws people from across the state, which gives us great exposure beyond Baton Rouge as we continue expanding MODESTO and our other restaurant concepts beyond the capital region."
Fernandez and business partner Gordon McKernan plan to expand LIT Pizza and the MODESTO concept to more locations across Louisiana.
Find more about Go Eat Concepts at goeatconcepts.com.