Cashew Crusted Salmon Skewers
Serves 2. Excerpted from “The Game of Eating Smart” – Matt Kemp Chapter. "These salmon skewers are super satisfying for entertaining hungry guests, a light lunch or a sensational snack. The crispy sesame seed coating is the impeccable complement to the tender salmon. Each morsel is bursting with flavor and texture.”
8 ounces skinned salmon fillets, pin bones removed
½ cup ground raw cashews
2 tablespoons raw sesame seeds, white or black
¼ teaspoon salt plus more to taste
1 tablespoon tahini
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
6 (4-inch) bamboo wooden skewers
1½ tablespoons coconut oil, melted
1 tablespoon sliced scallions, white and green parts
1½ teaspoons sesame oil
2 lemon wedges, for serving
1. Cut the salmon into 6 equal pieces. Mix the cashews, sesame seeds and ¼ teaspoon salt in a shallow, wide bowl.
2. In another small bowl, whisk together 1½ tablespoons water, tahini and lemon juice. Season with salt.
3. Toss the salmon in the tahini mixture until evenly coated. Dredge the salmon in the nut mixture to coat evenly.
4. In a medium nonstick skillet, heat the coconut oil over medium heat until hot but not smoking. Cook the salmon, turning, until golden brown on all sides, about 8 minutes total. Remove from the pan and cool slightly.
5. Skewer each salmon piece securely (so it resembles a lollipop). Sprinkle with scallions, drizzle with sesame oil, and serve with lemon wedges.