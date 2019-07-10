“Incredible Vegan Ice Cream: Decadent, All-Natural Flavors Made with Coconut Milk” by Deena Jalal, $21.99, Page Street Publishing Co., 152-page paperback
You don’t have to be a vegan to enjoy the rich "ice creams" in “Incredible Vegan Ice Cream” by Deena Jalal.
Her coconut milk-based recipes produce delicious desserts that will please everyone.
In her first cookbook, Jalal, owner and founder of FoMu Ice Cream, shares the most popular flavors from her Boston-area vegan ice cream shops. She sums up her company’s products as “coconut milk ice cream made with all-natural plant-based ingredients” that is creamy and allergy free.
The book offers recipes for a variety of flavors, including those with added from-scratch vegan baked goods.
There is a chapter of childhood favorites from vanilla bean and natural peanut butter to Rockier Road. And the Chocolate Pudding flavor looks like it will tempt chocoholics young and not so young.
Some of the more unusual flavors are Avocado Lime, Mango Habañero, Thai Chili Peanut and Candied Sweet Potato. Grown-ups will want to try Bourbon Maple Walnut and Cherry Amaretto Chunk.
Jalal’s velvety smooth, easy-to-make desserts will be welcome on a hot summer day.