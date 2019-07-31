TESTED RECIPE
Cucumber Dill Spread
Makes about 2 cups. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 cucumbers
4 ounces goat cheese, softened
½ cup sour cream
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon fresh dill
Pumpernickel bread slices
1. Cut one cucumber in half and remove the seeds, but leave the peel.
2. Shred the cucumber and place in a medium mixing bowl.
3. Mix in softened goat cheese, sour cream, garlic, salt and pepper.
4. Mince fresh dill and stir into cheese mixture.
5. Chill for at least one hour up to overnight before serving.
6. Thinly slice the second cucumber. Bias cut pumpernickel bread and toast lightly.
7. Spread the cucumber cream mixture onto each slice then top with cucumber slices.
8. Garnish with dill sprigs and serve.