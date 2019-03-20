The Time Out Lounge is going out on a high note. The Baton Rouge bar and music venue will close at the end of March, but before it does, a lineup of Time Out favorites will play the space, including blues-soul-R&B band MJ & The Redeemers, jazz and rhythm-and-blues singer Luther Kent with singer-guitarist Chris LeBlanc, and the irrepressible 94-year-old blues singer-pianist Henry Gray.
Gray has been playing at the lounge every Tuesday for nearly three years.
“Now he’s like a member of my family,” Time Out Lounge co-owner Kathleen Fasullo Byers said. “He’s my heart.”
In addition to the musicians above, other regular performers at the bar and music venue on Bennington Avenue include the popular British invasion band the Remnants and Byers’ big-band singer son, Ned Fasullo.
“Sometimes I feel like I’m a bossy old woman,” Byers said one late afternoon last week as she sat at the Lounge’s bar. “But a musician who was here last night, he told me that I was the first bar owner he’d ever encountered who didn’t treat musicians like they’re hired help. I love music and I love the people. I appreciate what they do and how hard they work.”
At the end of February, Byers announced via the bar's website that she and her husband, Jay, are shutting the Time Out Lounge down. “To all of our dear friends. It is with a heavy heart that we must share the news that Time Out will be closing as of March 31, 2019.”
After surviving a fire in 2013 and the 2016 flood that devastated their customers, a medley of issues affecting the bar’s bottom line prompted the closure.
“The bar business is not what it used to be,” Kathleen Byers said. “People don’t go out drinking every night like they used to. Maybe the younger kids do, but we’re not a college bar. And people are worried about DWIs. When they do go out, they might only have a cocktail or two.”
Even when the Time Out has a full house — during the annual Slim Harpo Music Awards, for instance — tabs can be small.
“A lot of water drinkers,” Jay Byers said as he sat beside his wife. Of course, water and soft drink sales don’t generate the revenue that sales of alcohol do.
The Byers, both veterans of the bar business, bought the Time Out Lounge on Old Hammond Highway in 2006. The location had been a bar for many years under various names. After a fire destroyed the Time Out in December 2013, the Byers reopened the business in 2015 on Bennington Avenue. The change of location affected their business in ways the Byers didn’t anticipate.
After the fire, Kathleen Byers said, “so many of our old customers kept asking, ‘When are y’all going to open again? We can’t wait to have to the Time Out back.’ But with the passage of time, they found other, closer watering holes.”
The Byers’ Time Out Lounge location on Old Hammond Highway was a favorite neighborhood hangout featuring pool tables, dart boards and music.
“It was kind of tucked away, hidden from view,” Kathleen Byers said. “We had a nice neighborhood bar with a lot of regulars there and much lower overhead.”
After the 2013 fire, rebuilding at the Old Hammond address wasn’t an option for the Byers because they’d rented the property. Committed to reopening the lounge, they searched for a new location for nearly two years. They found the Bennington Avenue space, formerly Game Day Daiquiris.
“We found out the hard way,” Jay Byers said of the new location, “that if we didn’t have entertainment or something special, we were dead.”
“We’re not a neighborhood bar now, we’re a destination place,” Kathleen Byers said. “If we have music or something going on, then people come here.”
Although the Byers are closing the Time Out Lounge, they may open another bar. If they do, they’ll probably rehire Lorraine Siedlecki, who’s worked at the Time Out for 16 years.
“We inherited Lorraine with the other location,” Kathleen Byers said. “She has been with us through thick and thin. I never met a more loyal person.
“And we’re definitely not retiring,” she added. “If we find something suitable, we’re not against giving it another shot — but it would have to be more of a small neighborhood bar, like we had originally. Never say never.”
Time Out Lounge
4619 Bennington Ave.
Music lineup through the end of March
Joel Neely: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21
LazzRipp Brass Band: 8 p.m. Friday, March 22
Henry Gray/Blues Jam with Lil Ray Neal: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 26
Chris LeBlanc & Luther Kent: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27
Island Fever Light: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28
MJ & The Redeemers: 8 p.m. Friday, March 29
The Wheels: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 30