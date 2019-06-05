“Prep-Ahead Breakfasts & Lunches” by Alea Milham
Page Street Publishing Co.,
208 pages, paperback, $21.99
Cookbook author and blogger Alea Milham provides 75 easy, flavorful recipes for saving time and money in “Prep-Ahead Breakfasts & Lunches.”
The book, a follow-up to her first book, “Prep-Ahead Meals from Scratch,” tackles make-ahead breakfasts and lunches based on the concept for her blog, Premeditated Leftovers. She suggests creating your own convenience foods, organizing a meal-prep day, coming up with a meal plan, making a shopping list and prepping ingredients in batches.
Recipes begin with simple egg dishes and breakfast sandwiches, quick breakfast breads and hot and cold cereals. Lunches include one-bowl wonders, salads on the go, sandwiches, wraps, easy soups, stews and chilis along with make-ahead desserts.
Full-color photographs illustrate most of the recipes, and Milham provides information on storing the dish.
This cookbook is a good choice for anyone interested in streamlining meal preparation.